Sports briefs: Wartburg women to host NCAA games
SPORTS BRIEFS

Sports briefs: Wartburg women to host NCAA games

Basketball

  • No. 5-ranked Wartburg College has been selected as one of 16 hosts for the opening rounds of the NCAA Division III women's basketball tournament.

The American Rivers Conference Tournament champions will face Monmouth in the first round at 8 p.m. on Friday. No. 11 Whitman will play Wheaton at 5:30 p.m. on Friday with the first round winners meeting at 7 p.m. Saturday inside Wartburg's Levicks Arena.

Ticket sales at Levick Arena will open 1 hour, 30 minutes prior to the start of the first game for spectators. Pre-sale tickets will not be available. 

  • The University of Iowa women's basketball team was selected as a No. 4 regional seed in the NCAA Women's Basketball Selection Committee's second top-16 reveal. The announcement was made Monday on ESPN2.

If the season ended today, the Hawkeyes would be the No. 13 overall seed and host the first and second rounds of the NCAA tournament inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. 

college-logo-wartburg.jpg
