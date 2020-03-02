Sports briefs: Wartburg women to host NCAA games

Basketball

No. 5-ranked Wartburg College has been selected as one of 16 hosts for the opening rounds of the NCAA Division III women's basketball tournament.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The American Rivers Conference Tournament champions will face Monmouth in the first round at 8 p.m. on Friday. No. 11 Whitman will play Wheaton at 5:30 p.m. on Friday with the first round winners meeting at 7 p.m. Saturday inside Wartburg's Levicks Arena.

Ticket sales at Levick Arena will open 1 hour, 30 minutes prior to the start of the first game for spectators. Pre-sale tickets will not be available.

The University of Iowa women's basketball team was selected as a No. 4 regional seed in the NCAA Women's Basketball Selection Committee's second top-16 reveal. The announcement was made Monday on ESPN2.

If the season ended today, the Hawkeyes would be the No. 13 overall seed and host the first and second rounds of the NCAA tournament inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.