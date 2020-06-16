Sports Briefs: UNI's Boyd, Starbeck earn spot on college football hall of fame ballot

College football
- Former University of Northern Iowa running back Carl Boyd and coach Clyde "Buck" Starbeck are among a list of 99 players and 33 coaches on the ballot for the 2021 National Football Foundation College Football Hall of Fame.
Boyd, a 1987 Gateway Conference Offensive Player of the Year, racked up 2,985 career yards and 30 touchdowns. He went on to earn a law degree from Drake University and was elected as a judge in 2012.
Starbeck coached UNI to a 95-58-10 record from 1936 until 1957. He won seven conference titles during a 10-year stretch and helped guide UNI to 31 consecutive victories.
- The University of Northern Iowa has announced 4 p.m. start times for every home game this upcoming season.
Tickets are still available for home games. Season ticket holders will have the first opportunity to claim tickets if capacity restrictions are in place due to COVID-19.
Hockey
- Waterloo Black Hawk standout Logan Stein is among four American goaltenders picked to participate in USA Hockey's World Junior Summer Showcase camp in Michigan beginning on July 24.
The pool of 43 players at the showcase will be competing for a spot on the 2021 U.S. National Junior Team, which will represent the country during the IIHF World Junior Championships in Alberta, Canada.
Stein has compiled a 28-12-1 record in two seasons with the Black Hawks. He led the USHL with four shutouts in 20 appearances this past season.
Baseball
- The Waterloo Bucks will be hosting a job fair on Friday and Saturday at Riverfront Stadium for summer game day positions.
Friday's event will run from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturday's will take place from 9 a.m. until noon. Open positions include ushers, camera operators, concessions, fill-in scorer and stadium cleaning crew.
All prospective employees must be at least 16 years of age. Those unable to attend a job fair can fill out an application at www.waterloobucks.com.
- University of Iowa senior Grant Judkins signed a free agent contract with the Oakland Athletics on Monday night.
The right-handed pitcher from Pella finished his Iowa career with eight wins and a 3.72 ERA over 42 apperances. He struck out 149 hitters versus 57 walks in 164 1/3 innings.
College athletics
- The University of Iowa athletics department confirmed two positive tests for COVID-19 from the week of June 8-14.
As part of the return to campus protocol testing began on May 29 for athletes, coaches and staff. A total of three positive tests and 343 negative tests have been received.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!