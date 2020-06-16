Sports Briefs: UNI's Boyd, Starbeck earn spot on college football hall of fame ballot

Stein has compiled a 28-12-1 record in two seasons with the Black Hawks. He led the USHL with four shutouts in 20 appearances this past season.

Baseball

The Waterloo Bucks will be hosting a job fair on Friday and Saturday at Riverfront Stadium for summer game day positions.

Friday's event will run from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturday's will take place from 9 a.m. until noon. Open positions include ushers, camera operators, concessions, fill-in scorer and stadium cleaning crew.

All prospective employees must be at least 16 years of age. Those unable to attend a job fair can fill out an application at www.waterloobucks.com.

University of Iowa senior Grant Judkins signed a free agent contract with the Oakland Athletics on Monday night.

The right-handed pitcher from Pella finished his Iowa career with eight wins and a 3.72 ERA over 42 apperances. He struck out 149 hitters versus 57 walks in 164 1/3 innings.

College athletics

The University of Iowa athletics department confirmed two positive tests for COVID-19 from the week of June 8-14.

As part of the return to campus protocol testing began on May 29 for athletes, coaches and staff. A total of three positive tests and 343 negative tests have been received.

