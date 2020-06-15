You are the owner of this article.
Sports Briefs: UNI football sets 4 p.m. state times, Northwoods League opens in Michigan
College football

  • The University of Northern Iowa has announced 4 p.m. start times for every home game this upcoming season.

Start times for the Panthers' nonconference road games at Iowa and Idaho State remain to be determined. The time for the Oct. 24 game at South Dakota has also yet to be set. UNI will play at Southern Illinois at 6 p.m. on Oct. 3, at Western Illinois at 3 p.m. Oct. 10 and at Youngstown State at 11 p.m. on Nov. 14.

Tickets are still available for home games. Season ticket holders will have the first opportunity to claim tickets if capacity restrictions are in place due to COVID-19.

Baseball

  • The Northwoods League announced a six team pod on Monday, allowing a return to play to begin in Michigan with games starting July 1. Host cities are Traverse City, Kalamazoo and Battle Creek.

College athletics

  • The University of Iowa athletics department has confirmed two positive tests for COVID-19 from the week of June 8-14.

As part of the return to campus protocol testing began on May 29 for athletes, coaches and staff. A total of three positive tests and 343 negative tests have been received.

