Sports Briefs: Iowa State, UNI cancel tailgate tour

College athletics

Iowa State and the University of Northern Iowa athletics departments have decided to cancel their 2020 Cyclone Tailgate Tour and Panther Caravan stops.

Iowa State's tour was scheduled to reach Waterloo between May 18-20. UNI's caravan had trips planned to Sioux City, Fort Dodge, Des Moines, Decorah, Swisher and Cedar Falls.

Wrestling

Former Wartburg College wrestler Aaron Wernimont will be one of five individuals inducted into the Division III Hall of Fame announced the National Wrestling Coaches Association Tuesday.

Wernimont, a 2009 Wartburg graduate and native of Pocahontas, was a two-time 157-pound national champion for the Knights and ranks second on the program’s all-time wins list with 150.

Wernimont was also a member of the two national championship teams in 2008 or 2009.

Wernimont passed away from a sudden illiness in 2012 at the age of 26. He received Wartburg’s Young Alumni Award posthumously in 2017.