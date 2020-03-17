Sports Briefs: Iowa State, UNI cancel tailgate tour

College athletics
- Iowa State and the University of Northern Iowa athletics departments have decided to cancel their 2020 Cyclone Tailgate Tour and Panther Caravan stops.
Iowa State's tour was scheduled to reach Waterloo between May 18-20. UNI's caravan had trips planned to Sioux City, Fort Dodge, Des Moines, Decorah, Swisher and Cedar Falls.
Wrestling
- Former Wartburg College wrestler Aaron Wernimont will be one of five individuals inducted into the Division III Hall of Fame announced the National Wrestling Coaches Association Tuesday.
Wernimont, a 2009 Wartburg graduate and native of Pocahontas, was a two-time 157-pound national champion for the Knights and ranks second on the program’s all-time wins list with 150.
Wernimont was also a member of the two national championship teams in 2008 or 2009.
Wernimont passed away from a sudden illiness in 2012 at the age of 26. He received Wartburg’s Young Alumni Award posthumously in 2017.
The induction ceremony will take place during the 2020 NWCA Convention at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Fla., in August.
The other members of the class are Tim Clouse of Rhode Island College (Coach), Pete Gonzales of Montclair State University (Athlete), Daniel Laurent of Wisconin-La Crosse (Athlete) and Perry Miller of Wisconsin-Stevens Point (Athlete).
Basketball
- Cedar Falls native Emma Gerdes is one of five women's basketball players named to the D3hoops.com 2019-20 All-West Region first team on Tuesday.
The American Rivers Conference MVP, Gerdes is Wartburg's career leader in games played at 120. She ranks second in program history 420 career assists and 223 career steals.
Caitlin Navratil (Nebraska Wesleyan), Taite Anderson (Bethel), Makana Stone (Whitman) and Hanna Geistfeld (Bethany Lutheran) round out the first team.
- University of Iowa junior Luka Garza has received another major accolade. Garza was named ESPN National Player of the Year on Tuesday.
Garza is the first player in Iowa history to earn national player of the year distinction.