Sports Briefs: Garza, Green, Wieskamp, Haliburton earn all-district honors

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. -- The U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) has named an Iowa quartet to its 2020 All-District team.

The group includes the University of Iowa's Luka Garza and Joe Wieskamp, University of Northern Iowa sophomore AJ Green and Iowa State University's Tyrese Haliburton to its 2020 All-District team.

Garza secured the Player of the Year accolade, while Creighton head coach Greg McDermott was the Coach of the Year.

Green is UNI's first player to receive this honor since Seth Tuttle earned the District VI Player of the Year award during the 2014-15 season.

Creigton's Ty-Shon Alexander, the Kansas trio of Udoka Azubuike, Devon Dotson and Marcus Garrett, South Dakota State Douglas Wilson and Oklahoma's Kristian Doolittle rounded out the all-district team.

The Waverly Golf Course will open for public play at 10 a.m. today. For more information and tee times call the pro shop at (319) 352-1530.

