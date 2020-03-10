You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Sports Briefs: Garza, Green, Wieskamp, Haliburton earn all-district honors
0 comments
top story
SPORTS BRIEFS

Sports Briefs: Garza, Green, Wieskamp, Haliburton earn all-district honors

{{featured_button_text}}

Basketball

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. -- The U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) has named an Iowa quartet to its 2020 All-District team.

The group includes the University of Iowa's Luka Garza and Joe Wieskamp, University of Northern Iowa sophomore AJ Green and Iowa State University's Tyrese Haliburton to its 2020 All-District team.

Garza secured the Player of the Year accolade, while Creighton head coach Greg McDermott was the Coach of the Year.

Green is UNI's first player to receive this honor since Seth Tuttle earned the District VI Player of the Year award during the 2014-15 season.

Creigton's Ty-Shon Alexander, the Kansas trio of Udoka Azubuike, Devon Dotson and Marcus Garrett, South Dakota State Douglas Wilson and Oklahoma's Kristian Doolittle rounded out the all-district team.

Golf

The Waverly Golf Course will open for public play at 10 a.m. today. For more information and tee times call the pro shop at (319) 352-1530.

+1 
AJ Green 2020

Green
+1 
Luka Garza

Garza
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News