Sports briefs: American Rivers Conference announces schedule concepts

College
- The American Rivers Conference announced Wednesday that its Presidents Council has approved scheduling concepts for football, soccer and volleyball to resume in the spring following a delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Football's provisional plan provides for each school to play three conference games with the option to play up to five games. Additional games can take place inside the league or against a non-conference opponent.
Soccer is anticipating an eight-game single round-robin conference schedule with optional additional contests. Volleyball will follow the came concept as soccer. Neither sport will have a conference tournament.
Development for winter athletics schedules is dependent in part on the NCAA's decision to conduct winter championships. Division III canceled fall championships on Aug. 5.
College basketball
- The Cayman Islands Classic basketball tournament has been canceled due to the NCAA changing the starting date of the college basketball season.
The NCAA announced on Sept. 16 that the college basketball season would be pushed back from its original start date of Nov. 10 to Nov. 25 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It also reduced the number of games teams can play.
UNI was among the eight scheduled participants in this multi-team event.
Tennis
- Saying she is “struggling to walk,” Serena Williams ended her latest bid for a 24th Grand Slam title and withdrew from the French Open before her second-round match Wednesday because of an injured Achilles heel.
Williams hurt herself during her semifinal loss at the U.S. Open three weeks ago, which she called “bad timing” and “bad luck,” and went to lengths to make clear she didn't think this was any sort of sign that she can't continue to pursue trophies in the future.
More simply, Williams said, she hasn’t had “enough time to properly heal” and needs “four to six weeks of sitting, doing nothing.”
