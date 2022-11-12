Small College Roundup: No. 14 Wartburg rallies past Coe, finishes regular-season 10-0

CEDAR RAPIDS – Nile McLaughlin passed for 248 yards and two touchdowns as No. 14 Wartburg College rallied from a halftime deficit to beat Coe College Saturday, 19-14, in American Rivers Conference action.

The victory gave the Knights (10-0 overall, 8-0 ARC) the out-right conference title and an automatic berth into the NCAA Division III playoff field.

The NCAA will announce the field tomorrow at 4 p.m.

Cael O’Neill gave Wartburg an early 3-0 lead in the first quarter when he connected on a 30-yard field goal.

But Coe took the lead on a 1-yard touchdown run by former Columbus Catholic standout Ray Seidel with 10:30 left in the second quarter for a 7-3 lead which would be the halftime score.

Wartburg took the lead for good when McLaughlin connected on a 10-yard touchdown pass with 9:14 left in the third.

A 22-yard scoring toss to Thomas Butters made it 16-7 Wartburg with 6:05 left in the third.

O’Neil extended the Knights lead to 19-7 with a 27-yard field goal with 11:08 left in the fourth. Coe responded as former Waterloo West standout Carter Maske connected with Dominic Shepardson for a 15-yard touchdown with 7:51 left in the game.

However, Wartburg never gave the ball back to the Kohawks. The Knights erased the final 7:45 off the clock on a 15-play, 61-yard drive that saw them convert three third-down plays.

The clincher was a fourth-and-five pass from McLaughlin to Butters for seven yards with just under a minute left in the game.

The conference title is the Knights 17th all-time and first since 2019 when they won their third consecutive.

Hunter Clasen rushed for 107 yards on 26 carries to lead Wartburg’s ground game. Butters had five catches for 66 yards, and Carter Bussannmas had six receptions for 62 yards.

Cross Country

At Batavia, Ill. – Aubrie Fisher, Lexi Brown and Ellie Meyer all finished in the top ten as the Wartburg College women captured a NCAA Midwest Regional Championship Saturday.

The Knights finished with 36 points to edge the University of Chicago, which scored 45.

Fisher finished second overall in 21 minutes, 51.6 seconds, while Brown was third (22:01.8) and Meyer sixth (22:08.1).

Shaelyn Hostager was 12th and Riley Meyer was 13th.

The Wartburg men finished second behind North Central in the men’s race as the Knights junior Christopher Collet captured the individual title by winning the race in 25 minutes and 4.9 seconds. He finished two seconds in front of Braden Nicholson of North Central.

Sam Schmitz finished ninth for Wartburg, while Morgan Shirley-Fairbairn was 12th and Jacob Green 15th.

Both the Wartburg men and women will now advance to the NCAA Division III championships on Nov. 19 in Lansing, Michigan at Forest Akers.

Soccer

In Waverly, No. 17 Wartburg women scored three times in the first half en route to a 5-2 victory over Grinnell College in a Division III tournament opener Saturday.

Joy Smith, Mya Jansen and Avery Mathews all scored in the first half with Madison Frush and Kate Luers adding second half goals for the Knights.

Smith had three assists in the game, and Luers two.

The Knights advance to play either Washington University (St. Louis) or St. Catherine in a second round match Sunday at 3 p.m. at a site to be determined.