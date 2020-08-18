You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Show of force': Big Ten football parents to kick off protest Friday
0 comments
top story
COLLEGE

'Show of force': Big Ten football parents to kick off protest Friday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CHICAGO — First came the open letters, which the Big Ten ignored.

Then Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields launched a #WeWantToPlay petition, which has garnered more than 270,000 e-signatures. And Big Ten officials didn't respond to that either.

The next step is a bit more, well, in-your-face.

Randy Wade, the father of Ohio State star cornerback Shaun Wade, is organizing a rally outside Big Ten headquarters. He is calling the gathering a "peaceful show of force" and hopes for a big turnout at 8 a.m. Friday in Rosemont, Illinois.

"This is not an Ohio State thing," Wade said. "This a Big Ten thing. Come on out wearing the jersey of your favorite team. Mask up and be respectful."

Wade is not your typical football dad. He hosts a podcast called "Daddy's Ball" that examines issues such as recruiting, transitioning from home life to campus and signing with an agent. He has interviewed the fathers of Jalen Ramsey and Micah Parsons.

"We try to help people make better decisions," he said.

And now he's hoping Big Ten officials will reverse course and join the Big 12, SEC and ACC in attempting to play fall football.

Asked if he thinks there's a possibility the Big Ten would flip and give football a shot, Wade replied: "When people come together in unity, things can happen."

Parents of players at Ohio State, Iowa, Penn State, Nebraska are miffed that the Big Ten pulled the plug without a concrete explanation from Commissioner Kevin Warren. And they're frustrated by the league's lack of transparency — was there even a vote? — and Warren's continued silence.

Doug Ramsey, the father of Northwestern quarterback Peyton Ramsey, wondered why it was deemed safe to play high school football in Ohio, but not college football.

Iowa parents, some of whom are expected to appear Friday, blistered the league by writing: "The Big Ten's lack of communication and leadership is offensive."

Phil Spiewak, father of long-snapper Austin Spiewak, said the goal of sending the letter late last week was to "rattle the cage."

If the cage has been rattled, no feathers are showing.

Big Ten officials continue to decline comment. They also would not say whether league headquarters would be open Friday or if Warren has been working from there or his downtown Chicago apartment.

"I'm super nervous," Wade said, "because when you're the one to light that match, what if you don't get the support?"

Wade is aware of the critics who deem him a helicopter parent and contend the players should fight their own battle.

"The thing they don't understand is, these kids start playing football or any sport at a very young age," he said. "It's the parents and the kids who get them in the position they are in. A lot of people want kids to stand on their own but as soon as they have talent, everyone is trying to influence them. They need help from someone who has been on the planet longer than they have."

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Parents want answers from Big Ten
College

Parents want answers from Big Ten

  • Updated

Parents of Iowa football players want answers from the Big Ten, and ultimately they want to see the conference reconsider its decision to scra…

+2
Bowlsby talks about Big 12's plan to move forward
Iowa State Cyclones

Bowlsby talks about Big 12's plan to move forward

  • Updated

The Big 12's Bob Bowlsby, a Waterloo native, spoke Wednesday about the Big 12 moving forward with its 2020 fall seasons. “Reasonable people can disagree. The Pac-12 and Big Ten are seeing much of the same information that we’re seeing, but our Board of Directors believes in our scientists and has come to a different conclusion."

Ferentz said focus had been on fall competition
Iowa

Ferentz said focus had been on fall competition

  • Updated

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz has participated in a number of calls in recent months with other Big Ten coaches and athletic directors, but he said the subject of playing games next spring hasn’t been talked about once.

Ferentz said Hawkeyes had been unflappable
Iowa

Ferentz said Hawkeyes had been unflappable

  • Updated

Coach Kirk Ferentz compared delivering the news Tuesday afternoon that the Big Ten had postponed the fall sports season to talking to his team following a heart-breaking, gut-wrenching loss.

Watch Now: Related Video

NCAA Will Allow Athletes to Make Money From Endorsements

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News