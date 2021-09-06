SESKER: Football is back with festive atmosphere

AMES – I’m not going to lie – I never do. I was less than thrilled with the location of the media parking when I arrived at Jack Trice Stadium early Saturday afternoon.

I was in Ames to cover the football season opener between Northern Iowa and Iowa State.

The media parking – located in lot B-1 – was next to Hilton Coliseum. That would’ve been fine if they were playing basketball or wrestling. But it was a lengthy jaunt from the football stadium.

I don’t mind walking, and I actually walked a mile earlier in the day at Planet Fitness in Cedar Falls. But when you’re lugging a computer bag, clipboard, coat, etc., it is not super convenient to have to hoof it that far to reach the press box.

I can’t imagine what it was like for the TV guys who had to haul all of their equipment over to the stadium.

Unfortunately, I didn’t have any other choice. I picked up my credential in a building adjacent to Hilton that was even farther away from Jack Trice.

And then I started walking. My path took me directly through hundreds of tailgaters. And through a sea of Cyclone cardinal and gold with a little bit of Panther purple mixed in.