BIG TEN
Iowa 33, Northern Illinois 7
Illinois 31, Kent St. 24
Ohio St. 77, Oregon St. 31
Rutgers 35, Texas St. 7
Maryland 34, Texas 29
Penn St. 45, Appalachian St. 38, OT
Indiana 38, Florida International 28
Notre Dame 24, Michigan 17
Akron at Nebraska, ppd. to 10:30 a.m. today.
BIG 12
South Dakota St. at Iowa St., ccd.
Oklahoma 63, Fla. Atlantic 14
TCU 55, Southern U. 7
Mississippi 47, Texas Tech 27
West Virginia 40, Tennessee 14
Nicholls St. 26, Kansas 23
Kansas St. 27, South Dakota 24
Baylor 55, Abilene Christian 27
MISSOURI VALLEY
Montana 26, Northern Iowa 23
Butler 23, Youngstown St. 21
North Dakota St. 49, Cal Poly 3
Illinois St, 46, St. Xavier (Ill.) 0
NORTHERN SUN
Augustana 48, Upper Iowa 45
AMERICAN RIVERS
Wartburg 73, Greenville 13
Augustana 26, Coe 7
Bethel 41, Simpson 29
Concordia (Minn.) 38, Neb. Wesleyan 3
Wis.-Eau Claire 45, Loras 13
Wis.-LaCrosse 52, Luther 21
Central 49, Northwestern-St. Paul 3
Wis.-Whitewater 38, Dubuque 6
IOWA COLLEGE
Lawrence 20, Grinnell 13
MidAmerica Nazarene 38, Graceland 3
Northwestern 28, Valley City St. 10
St. Ambrose 49, Dakota St. 27
Baker 30, William Penn 7
Evangel 28, Grand View 20
Dordt 61, Waldorf 40
William Jewell at Drake, ccd.
COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Highland 17, Ellsworth 10
Iowa Western 26, Iowa Central 20
EAST
Boston College 55, UMass 21
Bryant 41, New Haven 31
Buffalo 48, Delaware St. 10
Colgate 24, Holy Cross 17
Duquesne 45, Lock Haven 0
Georgetown 39, Marist 14
Lehigh 21, St. Francis (Pa.) 19
Pittsburgh 33, Albany (NY) 7
Sacred Heart 35, Lafayette 6
Villanova 19, Temple 17
William & Mary 14, Bucknell 7
SOUTH
Alabama 51, Louisville 14
Alabama St. 26, Tuskegee 20, OT
Auburn 21, Washington 16
Boise St. 56, Troy 20
Clemson 48, Furman 7
Florida A&M 41, Fort Valley St. 7
Gardner-Webb 52, Limestone 17
Georgia 45, Austin Peay 0
Georgia Southern 37, SC State 6
Georgia Tech 41, Alcorn St. 0
Hampton 38, Shaw 10
Jacksonville 63, St. Augustine’s 14
Kentucky 35, Cent. Michigan 20
NC State 24, James Madison 13
Norfolk St. 34, Virginia St. 13
South Carolina 49, Coastal Carolina 15
South Florida 34, Elon 14
Virginia 42, Richmond 13
W. Carolina 33, Newberry 26
West Virginia 40, Tennessee 14
Wofford 28, The Citadel 21
MIDWEST
Albion 59, Defiance 6
Butler 23, Youngstown St. 21
Concordia (Ill.) 36, Beloit 10
Concordia (Mich.) 42, Malone 27
Dayton 49, Robert Morris 28
Edinboro 69, Lake Erie 0
Lake Forest 38, Wis. Lutheran 30
Marshall 35, Miami (Ohio) 28
McKendree 34, N. Michigan 21
Mid-Am Nazarene 38, Graceland (Iowa) 3
Missouri 51, UT Martin 14
Muskingum 31, Waynesburg 24
Notre Dame Coll. 35, Shepherd 33
Ohio 38, Howard 32
Olivet Nazarene 56, Lindenwood (Ill.) 0
Otterbein 10, Ohio Wesleyan 7
Rockford 35, Mac Murray 12
Sewanee 43, Kenyon 10
St. Norbert 16, Aurora 7
Toledo 66, VMI 3
Wabash 41, Hiram 17
Wheaton (Ill.) 32, Monmouth (Ill.) 7
Wis.-Oshkosh 20, Carthage 9
Wooster 44, Bluffton 34
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas 55, E. Illinois 20
Arkansas St. 48, SE Missouri 21
Houston 45, Rice 27
Morehouse 34, Ark.-Pine Bluff 30
N. Arizona 30, UTEP 10
North Texas 46, SMU 23
Tulsa 38, Cent. Arkansas 27
FAR WEST
Air Force 38, Stony Brook 0
Angelo St. 24, W. Oregon 17
California 24, North Carolina 17
Cincinnati 26, UCLA 17
Colorado Mesa 36, S. Dakota Tech 33
Colorado Mines 49, Adams St. 7
E. Washington 58, Cent. Washington 13
McNeese St. 17, N. Colorado 14
San Diego 38, W. New Mexico 9
Southern Cal 43, UNLV 21
Washington St. 41, Wyoming 19
