Clip art football

BIG TEN

Iowa 33, Northern Illinois 7

Illinois 31, Kent St. 24

Ohio St. 77, Oregon St. 31

Rutgers 35, Texas St. 7

Maryland 34, Texas 29

Penn St. 45, Appalachian St. 38, OT

Indiana 38, Florida International 28

Notre Dame 24, Michigan 17

Akron at Nebraska, ppd. to 10:30 a.m. today.

BIG 12

South Dakota St. at Iowa St., ccd.

Oklahoma 63, Fla. Atlantic 14

TCU 55, Southern U. 7

Mississippi 47, Texas Tech 27

West Virginia 40, Tennessee 14

Nicholls St. 26, Kansas 23

Kansas St. 27, South Dakota 24

Baylor 55, Abilene Christian 27

MISSOURI VALLEY

Montana 26, Northern Iowa 23

Butler 23, Youngstown St. 21

North Dakota St. 49, Cal Poly 3

Illinois St, 46, St. Xavier (Ill.) 0

NORTHERN SUN

Augustana 48, Upper Iowa 45

AMERICAN RIVERS

Wartburg 73, Greenville 13

Augustana 26, Coe 7

Bethel 41, Simpson 29

Concordia (Minn.) 38, Neb. Wesleyan 3

Wis.-Eau Claire 45, Loras 13

Wis.-LaCrosse 52, Luther 21

Central 49, Northwestern-St. Paul 3

Wis.-Whitewater 38, Dubuque 6

IOWA COLLEGE

Lawrence 20, Grinnell 13

MidAmerica Nazarene 38, Graceland 3

Northwestern 28, Valley City St. 10

St. Ambrose 49, Dakota St. 27

Baker 30, William Penn 7

Evangel 28, Grand View 20

Dordt 61, Waldorf 40

William Jewell at Drake, ccd.

COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Highland 17, Ellsworth 10

Iowa Western 26, Iowa Central 20

EAST

Boston College 55, UMass 21

Bryant 41, New Haven 31

Buffalo 48, Delaware St. 10

Colgate 24, Holy Cross 17

Duquesne 45, Lock Haven 0

Georgetown 39, Marist 14

Lehigh 21, St. Francis (Pa.) 19

Pittsburgh 33, Albany (NY) 7

Sacred Heart 35, Lafayette 6

Villanova 19, Temple 17

William & Mary 14, Bucknell 7

SOUTH

Alabama 51, Louisville 14

Alabama St. 26, Tuskegee 20, OT

Auburn 21, Washington 16

Boise St. 56, Troy 20

Clemson 48, Furman 7

Florida A&M 41, Fort Valley St. 7

Gardner-Webb 52, Limestone 17

Georgia 45, Austin Peay 0

Georgia Southern 37, SC State 6

Georgia Tech 41, Alcorn St. 0

Hampton 38, Shaw 10

Jacksonville 63, St. Augustine’s 14

Kentucky 35, Cent. Michigan 20

NC State 24, James Madison 13

Norfolk St. 34, Virginia St. 13

South Carolina 49, Coastal Carolina 15

South Florida 34, Elon 14

Virginia 42, Richmond 13

W. Carolina 33, Newberry 26

West Virginia 40, Tennessee 14

Wofford 28, The Citadel 21

MIDWEST

Albion 59, Defiance 6

Concordia (Ill.) 36, Beloit 10

Concordia (Mich.) 42, Malone 27

Dayton 49, Robert Morris 28

Edinboro 69, Lake Erie 0

Lake Forest 38, Wis. Lutheran 30

Marshall 35, Miami (Ohio) 28

McKendree 34, N. Michigan 21

Mid-Am Nazarene 38, Graceland (Iowa) 3

Missouri 51, UT Martin 14

Muskingum 31, Waynesburg 24

Notre Dame Coll. 35, Shepherd 33

Ohio 38, Howard 32

Olivet Nazarene 56, Lindenwood (Ill.) 0

Otterbein 10, Ohio Wesleyan 7

Rockford 35, Mac Murray 12

Sewanee 43, Kenyon 10

St. Norbert 16, Aurora 7

Toledo 66, VMI 3

Wabash 41, Hiram 17

Wheaton (Ill.) 32, Monmouth (Ill.) 7

Wis.-Oshkosh 20, Carthage 9

Wooster 44, Bluffton 34

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 55, E. Illinois 20

Arkansas St. 48, SE Missouri 21

Houston 45, Rice 27

Morehouse 34, Ark.-Pine Bluff 30

N. Arizona 30, UTEP 10

North Texas 46, SMU 23

Tulsa 38, Cent. Arkansas 27

FAR WEST

Air Force 38, Stony Brook 0

Angelo St. 24, W. Oregon 17

California 24, North Carolina 17

Cincinnati 26, UCLA 17

Colorado Mesa 36, S. Dakota Tech 33

Colorado Mines 49, Adams St. 7

E. Washington 58, Cent. Washington 13

McNeese St. 17, N. Colorado 14

San Diego 38, W. New Mexico 9

Southern Cal 43, UNLV 21

Washington St. 41, Wyoming 19

