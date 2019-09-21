Clip art football

BIG 12 Iowa St. 72, La.-Monroe 20

Baylor 21, Rice 13

SMU 44, TCU 38

West Virginia 29, Kansas 24

Texas 36, Oklahoma St. 30

BIG TENBoston College 30, Rutgers 16

Indiana 38, Connecticut 3

Wisconsin 35, Michigan 14

Michigan St. 31, Northwestern 10

Ohio St. 76, Miami (Ohio) 5

Nebraska at Illinois, late

MISSOURI VALLEYNorthern Iowa 13, Idaho St. 6

Indiana St. 16, Eastern Illinois 6

Kennesaw St. 35, Missouri St. 24

North Dakota St. 27, UC-Davis 16

South Dakota 14, Northern Colorado 6

Tennessee Tech 38, Western Illinois 24

South Dakota St, 43, Southern Utah 7

Arkansas St. 41, Southern Illinois 28

Illinois St. 40, Northern Arizona 27

NORTHERN SUNBemidji St. 27, Minn.-Crookston 10

Minot St. 34, U-Mary 29

MSU-Mankato 29, Concordia-St. Paul 3

Sioux Falls 51, SW Minnesota St. 7

Augustana 26, Wayne St. 13

Minn.-Duluth 20, St. Cloud St. 14

AMERICAN RIVERSWartburg 62, Luther 10

Coe 24, Loras 7

Neb. Wesleyan 37, Buena Vista 16

Simpson 21, Dubuque 14

IOWA COLLEGESCentral Methodist 42, Graceland 7

Benedictine 73, Clarke 14

Briar Cliff 20, Doane 10

Dordt 42, Jamestown 16

Grand View 42, Missouri Valley 20

Siena Heights 20, St. Ambrose 10

Westminster 35, Iowa Wesleyan 7

William Penn 21, Baker 18

Morningside 51, Midland 29

Waldorf 27, Wis.-River Falls 24

Northwestern 52, Dakota Wesleyan 7

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGESGarden City 28, Iowa Western 14

Iowa Central at Snow College (Utah), late

EASTAlbany (NY) 36, Lafayette 7

Army 52, Morgan St. 21

Brown 35, Bryant 30

Buffalo 38, Temple 22

Coastal Carolina 62, UMass 28

Columbia 31, St. Francis (Pa.) 14

Cornell 21, Marist 7

Delaware 28, Penn 27

Howard 24, Delaware St. 9

Maine 35, Colgate 21

Mercyhurst 38, Bloomsburg 24

New Hampshire 27, Rhode Island 24

North Carolina St. 34, Ball St. 23

Pittsburgh 35, UCF 34

Princeton 49, Butler 7

Stony Brook 45, Fordham 10

Syracuse 52, W. Michigan 33

Villanova 52, Towson 45

Yale 23, Holy Cross 10

SOUTHAlabama 49, Southern Miss. 7

Alabama St. 23, Grambling St. 20

Alcorn St. 45, Prairie View 41

Appalachian St. 34, North Carolina 31

Ark.-Pine Bluff 37, Tennessee St. 31

California 28, Mississippi 20

Campbell 31, Davidson 29

Clemson 52, Charlotte 10

Dartmouth 35, Jacksonville 6

E. Kentucky 35, Presbyterian 10

East Carolina 19, William & Mary 7

FAU 42, Wagner 7

Florida 34, Tennessee 3

Florida A&M 27, Southern U. 21

Florida St. 35, Louisville 24

Furman 45, Mercer 10

James Madison 37, Chattanooga 14

LSU 66, Vanderbilt 38

Liberty 62, Hampton 27

Miami 17, Cent. Michigan 12

Mississippi St. 28, Kentucky 13

NC Central 45, Elizabeth City St. 7

Robert Morris 31, VMI 21

Stetson 59, W. New England 28

The Citadel 22, Charleston Southern 13

UAB 35, South Alabama 3

Wake Forest 49, Elon 7

Wofford 49, Gardner-Webb 10

MIDWESTDavenport 21, N. Michigan 7

Duquesne 35, Dayton 31

E. Michigan 34, CCSU 29

Indianapolis 63, McKendree 21

Kent St. 62, Bowling Green 20

Lakeland 28, Kalamazoo 7

Louisiana-Lafayette 45, Ohio 25

Mac Murray 38, Minn.-Morris 14

Missouri 34, South Carolina 14

SE Missouri 56, W. Virginia St. 10

Troy 35, Akron 7

Truman St. 38, Valparaiso 7

Wis.-Oshkosh 44, Huntingdon 14

SOUTHWESTAuburn 28, Texas A&M 20

Tulsa 24, Wyoming 21

FAR WESTIdaho 35, E. Washington 27

Montana 47, Monmouth (NJ) 27

Montana St. 56, Norfolk St. 21

New Mexico 55, New Mexico St. 52

Portland St. 59, E. Oregon 9

San Diego 31, Harvard 23

Washington 45, BYU 19

