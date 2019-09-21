BIG 12 Iowa St. 72, La.-Monroe 20
Baylor 21, Rice 13
SMU 44, TCU 38
West Virginia 29, Kansas 24
Texas 36, Oklahoma St. 30
BIG TENBoston College 30, Rutgers 16
Indiana 38, Connecticut 3
Wisconsin 35, Michigan 14
Michigan St. 31, Northwestern 10
Ohio St. 76, Miami (Ohio) 5
Nebraska at Illinois, late
MISSOURI VALLEYNorthern Iowa 13, Idaho St. 6
Indiana St. 16, Eastern Illinois 6
Kennesaw St. 35, Missouri St. 24
North Dakota St. 27, UC-Davis 16
South Dakota 14, Northern Colorado 6
Tennessee Tech 38, Western Illinois 24
South Dakota St, 43, Southern Utah 7
Arkansas St. 41, Southern Illinois 28
Illinois St. 40, Northern Arizona 27
NORTHERN SUNBemidji St. 27, Minn.-Crookston 10
Minot St. 34, U-Mary 29
MSU-Mankato 29, Concordia-St. Paul 3
Sioux Falls 51, SW Minnesota St. 7
Augustana 26, Wayne St. 13
Minn.-Duluth 20, St. Cloud St. 14
AMERICAN RIVERSWartburg 62, Luther 10
Coe 24, Loras 7
Neb. Wesleyan 37, Buena Vista 16
Simpson 21, Dubuque 14
IOWA COLLEGESCentral Methodist 42, Graceland 7
Benedictine 73, Clarke 14
Briar Cliff 20, Doane 10
Dordt 42, Jamestown 16
Grand View 42, Missouri Valley 20
Siena Heights 20, St. Ambrose 10
Westminster 35, Iowa Wesleyan 7
William Penn 21, Baker 18
Morningside 51, Midland 29
Waldorf 27, Wis.-River Falls 24
Northwestern 52, Dakota Wesleyan 7
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGESGarden City 28, Iowa Western 14
Iowa Central at Snow College (Utah), late
EASTAlbany (NY) 36, Lafayette 7
Army 52, Morgan St. 21
Brown 35, Bryant 30
Buffalo 38, Temple 22
Coastal Carolina 62, UMass 28
Columbia 31, St. Francis (Pa.) 14
Cornell 21, Marist 7
Delaware 28, Penn 27
Howard 24, Delaware St. 9
Maine 35, Colgate 21
Mercyhurst 38, Bloomsburg 24
New Hampshire 27, Rhode Island 24
North Carolina St. 34, Ball St. 23
Pittsburgh 35, UCF 34
Princeton 49, Butler 7
Stony Brook 45, Fordham 10
Syracuse 52, W. Michigan 33
Villanova 52, Towson 45
Yale 23, Holy Cross 10
SOUTHAlabama 49, Southern Miss. 7
Alabama St. 23, Grambling St. 20
Alcorn St. 45, Prairie View 41
Appalachian St. 34, North Carolina 31
Ark.-Pine Bluff 37, Tennessee St. 31
California 28, Mississippi 20
Campbell 31, Davidson 29
Clemson 52, Charlotte 10
Dartmouth 35, Jacksonville 6
E. Kentucky 35, Presbyterian 10
East Carolina 19, William & Mary 7
FAU 42, Wagner 7
Florida 34, Tennessee 3
Florida A&M 27, Southern U. 21
Florida St. 35, Louisville 24
Furman 45, Mercer 10
James Madison 37, Chattanooga 14
LSU 66, Vanderbilt 38
Liberty 62, Hampton 27
Miami 17, Cent. Michigan 12
Mississippi St. 28, Kentucky 13
NC Central 45, Elizabeth City St. 7
Robert Morris 31, VMI 21
Stetson 59, W. New England 28
The Citadel 22, Charleston Southern 13
UAB 35, South Alabama 3
Wake Forest 49, Elon 7
Wofford 49, Gardner-Webb 10
MIDWESTDavenport 21, N. Michigan 7
Duquesne 35, Dayton 31
E. Michigan 34, CCSU 29
Indianapolis 63, McKendree 21
Kent St. 62, Bowling Green 20
Lakeland 28, Kalamazoo 7
Louisiana-Lafayette 45, Ohio 25
Mac Murray 38, Minn.-Morris 14
Missouri 34, South Carolina 14
SE Missouri 56, W. Virginia St. 10
Troy 35, Akron 7
Truman St. 38, Valparaiso 7
Wis.-Oshkosh 44, Huntingdon 14
SOUTHWESTAuburn 28, Texas A&M 20
Tulsa 24, Wyoming 21
FAR WESTIdaho 35, E. Washington 27
Montana 47, Monmouth (NJ) 27
Montana St. 56, Norfolk St. 21
New Mexico 55, New Mexico St. 52
Portland St. 59, E. Oregon 9
San Diego 31, Harvard 23
Washington 45, BYU 19
