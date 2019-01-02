INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyler Trent, a former Purdue University student and college football super fan who inspired many with his battle against cancer, died Tuesday. He was 20 years old.
His family confirmed the death to The Indianapolis Star .
Trent wanted to be a sportswriter and was determined to attend Purdue despite suffering three bouts with a rare bone cancer, first diagnosed at age 15. He entered Purdue in the fall of 2017 while undergoing chemotherapy. He camped out with another student to get good seats to a Purdue-Michigan football game, just hours after chemotherapy.
He gained national attention in 2018 by becoming the adopted captain of the Boilermakers football team. He was in a wheelchair for Purdue's upset win over Ohio State, which was ranked No. 2 in the nation at the time.
He became a social media star with his positive attitude and determination to live every day to the fullest despite the illness.
"Though I am in hospice care and have to wake up every morning knowing that the day might be my last, I still have a choice to make: to make that day the best it can be," Trent wrote in a guest column for the newspaper in early December.
Trent earned an associate degree from Purdue in computer information technology.
