Parents want answers from Big Ten

“What changed?’’ they wrote.

The group also questioned the words of Morton Shapiro, chair of the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors and the president at Northwestern, who said Tuesday the group’s responsibility is to make the “best possible decisions’’ in the interest of students, faculty and staff.

“If that is indeed the case, how is it safe to bring students back to campus? Why is it okay to have campus intramural sports and social gatherings? The risk factor being cited as the primary issue is a cardiac condition called myocarditis, which has nothing to do with athletics,’’ the group wrote.

It used statistics from the Center for Disease Control and comments from Iowa team physician Dr. Andy Peterson to back up its belief.

The group went on to call the lack of player input in the Big Ten decision “appalling,’’ and said the lack of unity, strategic planning, leadership and communication created the situation.

“Football players, as well as athletes of all contact sports, are well aware of the risks involved. They are educated on those risks and accept the consequences of those risks when they step on the field,’’ the parents wrote, listing a number of potential risks that accompany participation in contact sports.