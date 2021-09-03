Panthers ready for challenge at No. 7 Iowa State

“They are the same players, but they are better,” Farley said of Iowa State. “They’re more experienced and they’ve had a lot of success. Their defense is excellent. Their offense is obviously very good, but they’re very good on defense as well.”

Iowa State is ranked No. 7 nationally in NCAA Division I while Northern Iowa is No. 21 in the FCS.

For Northern Iowa, it will be the first time in nearly two years it has played a game in the fall.

“It’s great, finally having a fall game,” Farley said. “It’s exciting to be playing in a big-time college environment and atmosphere again. It’s awesome to have an opportunity to play in a setting like that.”

UNI’s 2020 fall season was postponed until the spring of 2021 because of COVID issues. The Panthers finished 3-4 earlier in this calendar year while playing an abbreviated schedule.

When Northern Iowa takes the field Saturday, it will only have been 147 days since it last played in a game.

The Panthers are looking for more production from an offense led by two-year starter Will McElvain at quarterback, NFL prospect Trevor Penning at left tackle and all-league performer Isaiah Weston at wide receiver.