Panthers go 2-1 at Washington State

PULLMAN, Washington – Northern Iowa finished the Washington State Cougar Challenge with a 2-1 record.

The Panthers split a pair of matches Friday, losing to Washington State (35-13, 25-16, 25-17), before beating Long Beach State (25-21, 25-23, 28-26).

Against WSU, Carly Spies had six kills, while Kaylee Donner and Jenna Brandt each had nine digs. Inga Rotto recorded three blocks.

Tayler Alden, Kaylissa Arndorfer and Rotto each had eight kills in the win over the Beach. Kira Fallert and Rotto each had four blocks.

UNI returns to action Wednesday when it hosts Iowa State at the McLeod Center in a 7 p.m. first serve.

ThursdayUNI opened the tourney Thursday with a three-game sweep of Gonzaga in women’s volleyball action.

The Panthers won by set scores of 25-12, 25-21, 25-16.

UNI post an attack percentage of .444 which is the best clip for the Panthers since Aug. 25, 2012, when UNI hit .471 in a sweep of George Washington.

UNI also tallied 10 aces in the match.

Emily Holterhaus led all attackers with 15 kills while hitting .524. Spies had eight kills and Arndorfer seven.