Panthers go 2-1 at Washington State

PULLMAN, Washington – Northern Iowa finished the Washington State Cougar Challenge with a 2-1 record.
The Panthers split a pair of matches Friday, losing to Washington State (35-13, 25-16, 25-17), before beating Long Beach State (25-21, 25-23, 28-26).
Against WSU, Carly Spies had six kills, while Kaylee Donner and Jenna Brandt each had nine digs. Inga Rotto recorded three blocks.
Tayler Alden, Kaylissa Arndorfer and Rotto each had eight kills in the win over the Beach. Kira Fallert and Rotto each had four blocks.
UNI returns to action Wednesday when it hosts Iowa State at the McLeod Center in a 7 p.m. first serve.
ThursdayUNI opened the tourney Thursday with a three-game sweep of Gonzaga in women’s volleyball action.
The Panthers won by set scores of 25-12, 25-21, 25-16.
UNI post an attack percentage of .444 which is the best clip for the Panthers since Aug. 25, 2012, when UNI hit .471 in a sweep of George Washington.
UNI also tallied 10 aces in the match.
Emily Holterhaus led all attackers with 15 kills while hitting .524. Spies had eight kills and Arndorfer seven.
Holterhaus had a match-high three blocks, and Fallert led the Panthers with seven digs.
SaturdayWARTBURG RUNS FAST: The Knights had the first four runners cross the finish line at the Les Duke Invitational in Grinnell.
Christopher Collet led the pack in a time of 25 minutes, 31.4 seconds. Sam Pinkowski was second less than a second behind Collet, while Joe Freiburger and Morga Shirley-Fairbairn were third and fourth.
The Knights won the 10-team meet with a score of 16 points.
In the women’s race, Wartburg also won as Riley Mayer won in 22:26.9. Aubrie Fisher and Carina Collet finished second and third.
WARTBURG TO 8-0: The Knight volleyball team topped St. Olaf 25-14, 25-27, 25-21, 25-23 and UW-Eau Claire 25-14, 25-15, 25-17 Saturday in Minneapolis.
It is the best start since 1998 when Wartburg started 7-0.
KNIGHTS FALL TO GUSTAVUS: The Golden Gusties turned a 10-7 halftime deficit into a 27-18 win over Wartburg in a non-conference Division III game in St. Peter, Minn.
Jace Moore threw for 283 yards and two scores for Wartburg. Jo-Jo McNair caught both touchdown passes.
The Knights next are in action on Sept. 25 at home against Coe College.