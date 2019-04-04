FAYETTE — Upper Iowa has turned to a name familiar to Northeast Iowa as its new head women’s basketball coach.
Cedar Falls native Nate Oakland will take over the Peacocks’ program following a challenging 2018-19 season. Upper Iowa went 3-28 overall, 0-22 for the second straight season in the Division II Northern Sun Conference and parted ways with previous head coach Micha Thompson midway through the season.
Oakland has paid his dues on the way to Upper Iowa. A 2004 UNI graduate, he began his coaching career as an assistant at Minnesota-Morris. Oakland also served stints as an assistant at UNI (2006-09), Coe (2009-11) and Wartburg (2011-15) before being named head coach at Coe in 2015.
The past two seasons, Oakland has been an assistant coach at Division I North Dakota State.
“I am ecstatic to be at Upper Iowa and returning home to Northeast Iowa,” Oakland said in a press release. “I am equally excited to return to the head coach position and for the challenge that lies ahead as we turn this women’s basketball program around.
Upper Iowa Director of Athletics Rick Hartzell said Oakland has everything the Peacocks were looking for in their next head coach.
“We had a huge pool of quality candidates for this head women’s basketball coaching position, and after an extensive process, Nate rose to the top of the pool,” said Hartzell. “I am extraordinarily confident that he is the person to fix this program.”
