EAU CLAIRE, Wis. – The red-hot Waterloo Bucks won for the fifth consecutive time Tuesday with a 6-3 win over the Eau Claire Express in Northwoods League action.

Brodie Kresser went 4-for-5 with a run and a RBI, while Ben Gallaher went 1-for-4 with 2 RBIs.

Kory Bunselmeyer worked six innings to earn his second win with Dylan Warda, Jack Laird and Sam Skarich combined to pitch three innings of relief allowing just one hit in the process.

On Monday, the Bucks won their fourth consecutive game beating the Express, 16-9.

Down 9-7 in the top of the ninth inning, Waterloo’s bats came alive in a big way with nine runs.

Marcus Heusohn went five-for-six with five RBIs and Elliot Good went four-for-five with three RBIs in the slugfest.

The scoring started in the second for the Bucks with an RBI single from catcher Max Shor. Waterloo got another in the third when Michael Lippe knocked Good home on a fielder’s choice. The Bucks made it 4-0 with two more in the fourth.

However, Eau Claire instantly erased Waterloo’s lead in the bottom of the sixth with five runs.

The Bucks tied it up in the top of the seventh with a single from Cole Hill, but the Express had another surge in the bottom of the inning. Dylan O’Connell hit in two with a double, followed by two RBI sac flies by Latimer and Nagelbach.

In the eighth, Waterloo chipped away at the lead with a two-RBI single from Good. Then in the ninth, the Bucks took off the white gloves.

Heusohn started it off with a three-run shot to instantly retake the lead. Then Brodie Kresser and Fish teamed up for back-to-back RBI doubles. Fish then got home after a walk with the bases loaded. Waterloo then held Eau Claire down in the bottom of the ninth to secure the win.

Photos: Clarksville softball vs. St. Ansgar regional, July 10 Clarksville SBall vs. St. Ansgar 1 Clarksville SBall vs. St. Ansgar 2 Clarksville SBall vs. St. Ansgar 3 Clarksville SBall vs. St. Ansgar 4 Clarksville SBall vs. St. Ansgar 5 Clarksville SBall vs. St. Ansgar 6 Clarksville SBall vs. St. Ansgar 7 Clarksville SBall vs. St. Ansgar 8 Clarksville SBall vs. St. Ansgar 9 Clarksville SBall vs. St. Ansgar 10 Clarksville SBall vs. St. Ansgar 11 Clarksville SBall vs. St. Ansgar 12 Clarksville SBall vs. St. Ansgar 13 Clarksville SBall vs. St. Ansgar 14 Clarksville SBall vs. St. Ansgar 15 Clarksville SBall vs. St. Ansgar 16 Clarksville SBall vs. St. Ansgar 17 Clarksville SBall vs. St. Ansgar 18 Clarksville SBall vs. St. Ansgar 19 Clarksville SBall vs. St. Ansgar 20 Clarksville SBall vs. St. Ansgar 21 Clarksville SBall vs. St. Ansgar 22 Clarksville SBall vs. St. Ansgar 23 Clarksville SBall vs. St. Ansgar 24 Clarksville SBall vs. St. Ansgar 25 Clarksville SBall vs. St. Ansgar 26