EAU CLAIRE, Wis. – The red-hot Waterloo Bucks won for the fifth consecutive time Tuesday with a 6-3 win over the Eau Claire Express in Northwoods League action.
Brodie Kresser went 4-for-5 with a run and a RBI, while Ben Gallaher went 1-for-4 with 2 RBIs.
Kory Bunselmeyer worked six innings to earn his second win with Dylan Warda, Jack Laird and Sam Skarich combined to pitch three innings of relief allowing just one hit in the process.
On Monday, the Bucks won their fourth consecutive game beating the Express, 16-9.
Down 9-7 in the top of the ninth inning, Waterloo’s bats came alive in a big way with nine runs.
Marcus Heusohn went five-for-six with five RBIs and Elliot Good went four-for-five with three RBIs in the slugfest.
The scoring started in the second for the Bucks with an RBI single from catcher Max Shor. Waterloo got another in the third when Michael Lippe knocked Good home on a fielder’s choice. The Bucks made it 4-0 with two more in the fourth.
However, Eau Claire instantly erased Waterloo’s lead in the bottom of the sixth with five runs.
The Bucks tied it up in the top of the seventh with a single from Cole Hill, but the Express had another surge in the bottom of the inning. Dylan O’Connell hit in two with a double, followed by two RBI sac flies by Latimer and Nagelbach.
In the eighth, Waterloo chipped away at the lead with a two-RBI single from Good. Then in the ninth, the Bucks took off the white gloves.
Heusohn started it off with a three-run shot to instantly retake the lead. Then Brodie Kresser and Fish teamed up for back-to-back RBI doubles. Fish then got home after a walk with the bases loaded. Waterloo then held Eau Claire down in the bottom of the ninth to secure the win.
Photos: Clarksville softball vs. St. Ansgar regional, July 10
Clarksville SBall vs. St. Ansgar 1
Members of the Clarksville softball team celebrate a win over the St. Ansgar Saints in the Class 1A Region 6 final in Clarksville, which earned the Indians a spot in the state tournament, on July 10.
ETHAN PETRIK, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Clarksville SBall vs. St. Ansgar 2
Clarksville senior Cailyn Hardy releases a pitch in the Class 1A Region 6 final against St. Ansgar on July 10.
ETHAN PETRIK, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Clarksville SBall vs. St. Ansgar 3
Clarksville junior Katie Kampman looks for the ball after knocking it down in the Class 1A Region 6 final against St. Ansgar on July 10.
ETHAN PETRIK, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Clarksville SBall vs. St. Ansgar 4
Clarksville junior Katie Kampman gets under a pop up in the Class 1A Region 6 final against St. Ansgar on July 10.
ETHAN PETRIK, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Clarksville SBall vs. St. Ansgar 5
Clarksville freshman Paige Kampman sticks her tongue out after hitting a double in the Class 1A Region 6 final against St. Ansgar on July 10.
ETHAN PETRIK, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Clarksville SBall vs. St. Ansgar 6
St. Ansgar sophomore Josie Juhl releases a pitch in the Class 1A Region 6 final against Clarksville on July 10.
ETHAN PETRIK, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Clarksville SBall vs. St. Ansgar 7
St. Ansgar sophomore Josie Juhl releases a pitch in the Class 1A Region 6 final against Clarksville on July 10 in Clarksville.
ETHAN PETRIK, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Clarksville SBall vs. St. Ansgar 8
Clarksville senior Rachel Borchardt connects with a pitch in the Class 1A Region 6 final against St. Ansgar on July 10 in Clarksville.
ETHAN PETRIK, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Clarksville SBall vs. St. Ansgar 9
Clarksville freshman Paige Kampman slides home safely to score the opening run in the Class 1A Region 6 final against St. Ansgar on July 10 in Clarksville.
ETHAN PETRIK, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Clarksville SBall vs. St. Ansgar 10
Clarksville freshman Paige Kampman catches a deep fly ball on the warning track in the Class 1A Region 6 final against St. Ansgar on July 10 in Clarksville.
ETHAN PETRIK, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Clarksville SBall vs. St. Ansgar 11
Clarksville freshman Paige Kampman squares up a bunt in the Class 1A Region 6 final against St. Ansgar on July 10 in Clarksville.
ETHAN PETRIK, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Clarksville SBall vs. St. Ansgar 12
Clarksville senior Jenna Myers hits a grounder in the Class 1A Region 6 final against St. Ansgar on July 10 in Clarksville
ETHAN PETRIK, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Clarksville SBall vs. St. Ansgar 13
St. Ansgar junior Josie Jahr connects on a pitch in the Class 1A Region 6 final against Clarksville on July 10 in Clarksville.
ETHAN PETRIK, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Clarksville SBall vs. St. Ansgar 14
Clarksville junior Mollie Bloker makes a grab after nearly colliding with teammate Claire Lodge (19) in the Class 1A Region 6 final against St. Ansgar on July 10 in Clarksville.
ETHAN PETRIK, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Clarksville SBall vs. St. Ansgar 15
St. Ansgar junior Aspen Falk reaches first as a throw to first sails wide in the Class 1A Region 6 final against Clarksville on July 10 in Clarksville.
ETHAN PETRIK, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Clarksville SBall vs. St. Ansgar 16
St. Ansgar junior Lia Halfman makes the catch in the outfield in the Class 1A Region 6 final against Clarksville on July 10 in Clarksville.
ETHAN PETRIK, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Clarksville SBall vs. St. Ansgar 17
Clarksville sophomore Emmalee Manwarren looks to beat the tag at home in the Class 1A Region 6 final against St. Ansgar on July 10 in Clarksville. St. Ansgar junior Josie Jahr applied the tag in time, preventing a run from scoring.
ETHAN PETRIK, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Clarksville SBall vs. St. Ansgar 18
Clarksville junior Katie Kampman makes the catch on an infield fly in the Class 1A Region 6 final against St. Ansgar on July 10 in Clarksville.
ETHAN PETRIK, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Clarksville SBall vs. St. Ansgar 19
Clarksville senior Rachel Borchart makes a catch on an infield fly in the Class 1A Region 6 final against St. Ansgar on July 10 in Clarksville.
ETHAN PETRIK, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Clarksville SBall vs. St. Ansgar 20
Clarksville senior Rachel Borchardt slides into second in the Class 1A Region 6 final against St. Ansgar on July 10 in Clarksville.
ETHAN PETRIK, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Clarksville SBall vs. St. Ansgar 21
St. Ansgar junior Kinsey Anderson is safe at third, recording a triple, in the Class 1A Region 6 final against Clarksville on July 10 in Clarksville.
ETHAN PETRIK, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Clarksville SBall vs. St. Ansgar 22
St. Ansgar freshman Maci Mayer swings at a pitch in the Class 1A Region 6 final against Clarksville on July 10 in Clarksville.
ETHAN PETRIK, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Clarksville SBall vs. St. Ansgar 23
St. Ansgar freshman Makenna Norby backhands a ground ball in the Class 1A Region 6 final against Clarksville on July 10 in Clarksville.
ETHAN PETRIK, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Clarksville SBall vs. St. Ansgar 24
Clarksville junior Katie Kampman fouls off a pitch in the Class 1A Region 6 final against St. Ansgar on July 10 in Clarksville.
ETHAN PETRIK, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Clarksville SBall vs. St. Ansgar 25
Clarksville senior Rachel Borchardt hits a line drive in the Class 1A Region 6 final against St. Ansgar on July 10 in Clarksville.
ETHAN PETRIK, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Clarksville SBall vs. St. Ansgar 26
Members of the Clarksville softball team celebrate a win over the St. Ansgar Saints in the Class 1A Region 6 final in Clarksville, which earned the Indians a spot in the state tournament, on July 10.
ETHAN PETRIK, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!