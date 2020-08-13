Northern Sun Conference delays all competition until after Dec. 31

The NSIC is a 16-team, 18-sport Division II conference with members in Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota.

Upper Iowa vice president of athletics Rick Hartzell said he and his fellow administrators kicked the can down the road for as long as they could before ultimately making their final decision.

“Everyone wants to play,” Hartzell said. “There are a variety reasons why. For some of us it is enrollment. For some it is because we think we can win a national championship. For others, they want to play so they can have a homecoming.

‘But in the end, we came to the only conclusion we could come to under the circumstances.”

Hartzell said the final decision made by the 16 administrators was unanimous in almost all aspects. Hartzell, who took over at UIU in January of 2018, added, with the international feel on the UIU Fayette Campus it was the most responsible decision for him.

“What’s important to me and important on our campus, and I’m not saying this isn’t the case on any of our other member campuses, but we wanted to ensure the safety of not only our student-athletes, but the safety of our regular student body,” Hartzell said.