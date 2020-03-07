No. 10 Whitman rallies past No. 5 Wartburg women

WAVERLY – The Wartburg College women’s basketball team powered to a double-digit lead in the first half.
And led by as many as 10 points in the second half.
But the No. 5 Knights were unable to put No. 10 Whitman away Saturday night.
The visitors from Walla Walla, Washington rallied for a stunning 67-63 win over Wartburg in an NCAA Division III second-round matchup at Levick Arena.
The Knights finished their season 25-4 and saw their 11-game winning streak snapped.
“Whitman played a great game,” Wartburg coach Bob Amsberry said. “Down the stretch, they made some really, really big plays and hit some big shots. They’re a great team and they’re really well-coached. You have to give them credit – we had them down and they battled back.”
Whitman (26-3) advances to face No. 11 Oglethorpe (29-1) on Friday in the Sweet 16.
The Knights, seeking their third Final Four berth since 2016, led 51-44 after three quarters and appeared to have the game under control.
But then the Blues staged a furious fourth-quarter rally.
Whitman took its first lead since it was 3-2 when Kaylie McCracken hit two free throws to give the Blues a 61-60 lead with 1:19 left.
Wartburg countered with a Tori Hazard conversion in the lane to retake the lead at 62-61, but Whitman came back with two free throws by Mady Burdett to take the lead for good.
The Knights trailed 65-62 when Hazard was fouled with five seconds left. She made the first free throw before intentionally missing the second. Teammate Emma Gerdes alertly grabbed the long rebound and drove to the basket.
Gerdes made a strong move in the lane, but her shot was blocked and no foul was called. McCracken then hit two free throws to ice the win for the Blues.
Whitman prevailed despite playing without leading scorer Makana Stone, the Northwest Conference Player of the Year. She was out with a concussion.
Hazard led Wartburg with 15 points and six rebounds. Senior Amanda Brainerd added 14 points for the Knights.
“I thought we played really, really hard,” Amsberry said. “And defensively, we were really good in stretches. But they made the plays at the end.”
Gerdes, the two-time American Rivers Conference Player of the Year, finished with 13 points, six rebounds and four assists.
“It was such a fun season,” Gerdes said. “The group of girls on this team are incredible – we’re all best friends. It was awesome being a part of this team.”
Burdett led all scorers with 16 points. McCracken contributed 10 points and 10 boards.
“Whitman just kept fighting and didn’t quit,” Gerdes said. “They’re a great team.”
Whitman connected on 10-of-23 3-point attempts while Wartburg was just 2-of-14 from long distance.
Gerdes led a Knights senior class that left an impressive legacy.
“Our senior group, what they’ve accomplished is pretty unreal,” Amsberry said. “Four conference titles, four conference tournament titles and four straight NCAA tournaments. We made it to the Final Four and the Elite Eight. They’ve been nationally ranked their whole careers and they won over 100 games. This group accomplished so much – on and off the court. It’s a special group. I’m so proud of them.”
Whitman 67, Wartburg 63
WHITMAN (26-3)–Mady Burdett 2-4 2-2 8, Kaylie McCracken 2-9 6-6 10, Taylor Chambers 2-5 1-2 6, Natalie Whitesel 3-5 2-4 8, Lily Gustafson 2-4 2-2 8, Kaelan Shamseldin 2-7 0-0 6, Katie Stahl 1-4 2-2 4, Caira Young 0-1 0-0 0, Megan Taylor 1-3 0-0 2, Elena McHargue 0-1 0-0 0, Macy Hampton 3-4 0-0 7. Totals 21-53 15-18 67.
WARTBURG (25-4) – Emma Gerdes 4-12 4-4 13, Peyton Draper 2-8 4-4 8, Tori Hazard 5-9 5-7 15, Amanda Brainerd 4-8 5-6 14, Ally Conrad 1-4 0-0 2, Kaitlyn Volesky 3-5 1-2 7, Bailey Naig 0-2 1-2 1, Macy Harris 1-2 1-2 3, Alecia Kimball 0-0 0-0 0. Totals20-50 21-27 63.
Whitman 9 15 20 23 — 67
Wartburg 18 14 19 12— 63
3-point goals – Whitman 10-23 (Burdett 4-8, Gustafson 2-2, Shamseldin 2-3, Hampton 1-1, Chambers 1-4, Stahl 0-1, Young 0-1, McHargue 0-1, McCracken 0-2), Wartburg 2-14 (Gerdes 1-3, Brainerd 1-4, Volesky 0-2, Draper 0-2, Conrad 0-3).Total fouls – Whitman 22, Wartburg 15. Fouled out –Whitesel.