No. 10 Whitman rallies past No. 5 Wartburg women

Wartburg countered with a Tori Hazard conversion in the lane to retake the lead at 62-61, but Whitman came back with two free throws by Mady Burdett to take the lead for good.

The Knights trailed 65-62 when Hazard was fouled with five seconds left. She made the first free throw before intentionally missing the second. Teammate Emma Gerdes alertly grabbed the long rebound and drove to the basket.

Gerdes made a strong move in the lane, but her shot was blocked and no foul was called. McCracken then hit two free throws to ice the win for the Blues.

Whitman prevailed despite playing without leading scorer Makana Stone, the Northwest Conference Player of the Year. She was out with a concussion.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Hazard led Wartburg with 15 points and six rebounds. Senior Amanda Brainerd added 14 points for the Knights.

“I thought we played really, really hard,” Amsberry said. “And defensively, we were really good in stretches. But they made the plays at the end.”

Gerdes, the two-time American Rivers Conference Player of the Year, finished with 13 points, six rebounds and four assists.