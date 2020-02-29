No. 7 Wartburg women win fourth-straight ARC title

WAVERLY – Top-seeded Wartburg College women’s basketball team broke a long-time American Rivers Conference mark Saturday.
The Knights (24-3) became the first ARC women’s team to win four consecutive ARC titles Saturday when the seventh-ranked Knights defeated second-seeded Loras College, 67-54, in the conference title game at Levick Arena.
Wartburg generated 24 points off 11 Duhawk turnovers and earned the automatic bid the NCAA Division III national tournament. It will be the Knights fifth consecutive trip to the NCAAs.
Kaitlyn Volesky led Wartburg with 15 points, while Janesville native Tori Hazard added 11 and Waverly native Payton Draper also had 13.
Cedar Falls native Emma Gerdes had seven points, four assists and two steals, and her former Tiger team Ally Conrad had eight points, three steals and three assists.
The NCAA will announce the field on Monday at 1:30 p.m.