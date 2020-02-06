No. 1 Wartburg rallies past No. 2 Augsburg

WAVERLY -- Eric Keller was worked up when he walked into the lockerroom.

Keller’s top-ranked Wartburg College wrestling team was trailing second-ranked Augsburg University 14-3 at the midway point of the Battle of the Burgs inside Levick Arena.

Keller had one message.

“I told them we are going to win this dual,” Keller said. “You can ask them. That is exactly what I said. There are five matches left and we win all five we win the dual. That was the plan -- to go win the next five matches.”

The Knights delivered.

Wartburg won the five remaining matches, three by a point and another by two to defeat the Auggies for the second time in a month, 19-14, in front of a packed crowed of 1,700.

The Knights beat Augsburg, 24-15, for the NWCA National Duals title in January.

“Yeah, I went in there and said we are going to win this dual,” Keller reflected. “But it was on them to come out here and go to work. And every single guy did that. They dug deep.”

It came down to the guy Keller wanted in that position, Brady Fritz.