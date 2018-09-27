DUBUQUE — Former Cedar Falls High all-state pitcher Nicky Newhoff is one of five individuals who will be inducted into the Clarke University Athletics Hall of Fame Oct. 6.
Lon Boike (coach/director of athletics), Joemi Byrd (basketball), Melissa Mennig (soccer) and Ashley Shields (volleyball) round out the 2018 Hall of Fame class.
After graduating from Cedar Falls in 2007, Newhoff stepped into the Crusaders’ starting pitching rotation and was named the team’s Newcomer of the Year after going 13-8 with a 2.57 earned run average in 152.2 innings.
The three-time all-Midwest Collegiate Conference selection and two-time team MVP holds Clarke records for career strikeouts (451), shutouts (15), games started (83) and innings pitched (574) and shares the record for lowest career earned run average (2.66). She ranks second in complete games (58), total appearances (106), strikeouts per seven innings (7.06) and lowest opponent batting average (.247).
The native of Waterloo also excelled in the classroom as a nursing major, earning Dean’s List honors every semester, MCC Academic All-Conference three times, NAIA Scholar-Athlete twice and ESPN The Magazine Academic All-District honors. She graduated Summa Cum Laude.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.