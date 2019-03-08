ROANOKE, Va.-- It wasn't quite the start three-time defending national champion Wartburg College envisioned during the opening rounds of the Division III wrestling championships Friday.
The Knights saw their returning national champ Brock Rathbun lose twice and get eliminated. That alone was probably enough to shake Wartburg, but after a dismal morning the Knights rallied and finished in spectacular fashion with three wrestlers earning spots in the semifinals and another earning All-America honors.
"The goal tonight was to come back here and every guy respond," Wartburg head coach Eric Keller said. "That was the challenge."
Augsburg College leads the tournament with 71.5 points, while Loras is second with 42.5 and Wartburg third with 36.5.
Defending national champion Cross Cannone at 157, Kyle Briggs at 174 and Bowen Wileman at 285 all advanced to the semifinals. True freshman Brady Fritz will also be an All-American at 141 pounds.
Three Wartburg wins stood out in particular, including the Knights' final two.
Four years ago, Wileman went 10-20 as a freshman at Wisconsin-Whitewater. The Milton, Wis., native then transferred to Wartburg. His sophomore year he went 13-4 and last year, wrestling behind All-American Lance Evans, he went 19-5.
In 2019, Wileman held the rope. With a flurry of points in the final 20 seconds of his quarterfinal, Wileman knocked off top-seeded James Bethel of SUNY-Oneonta, last year's national runner-up, 7-5.
Wileman scored a go-ahead takedown with 20 seconds left, got reversed by Bethel, and then reversed Bethel back in the final five seconds for a thrilling win.
"Bo Wileman," Keller said. "He fought that entire time. He never stopped wrestling, wrestled through that last position and found a way."
The unseeded Wileman carried on a longtime Wartburg streak with the win as the Knights have now had an All-American at heavyweight for 21 consecutive years.
"I was pretty tired, but I knew I had to take a shot. I mean he was tired, too," Wileman said of the winning flurry. "I don't think it has sunk in yet. But, before the match, I knew I could beat this kid."
"Wow. Wow. That is pretty incredible," added Keller of the streak.
Cannone reached his third consecutive national semifinal with a 9-4 win over Grant Zamin of UW-La Crosse at 157. The top seed was last year's 149 champion.
"I feel like I wrestled well," said Cannone, who opened his day with a major decision.
"I knew it was going to be tough coming in here, but Brock losing kind of shocked me, but at the same time I just tried to stay focused on myself," added Cannone of Wartburg's day.
Briggs defeated a familiar opponent in the quarterfinals, but one he had never wrestled.
With four takedowns, the former three-time Cedar Rapids Jefferson state medalist topped Cedar Rapids Kennedy state champion Ben Sarasin, now a freshman at the University of Chicago, 9-5, in the 174 quarterfinals.
"Felt good," Briggs said of advancing to the semifinals. "Oddly enough, I never had wrestled Ben before. Never had any interaction with him, but I know he is a good guy, a good wrestler."
The last win for Wartburg was a big one by Fritz. Facing two-time All-American and top-seeded Troy Stanich of Stevens, Fritz scored two third-period takedowns and then waited through a long review before an escape point was overturned to give him a 7-6 victory and All-America status.
"That was pure heart," Keller said. "That is a guy who will fight to the end. He is a fighter."
In addition to Rathbun's shocking day, Wartburg's rough start also saw first-time qualifiers Brady Kyner at 125 and Fritz at 141 both hold third-period leads only to lose. Kyner led Zack Murillo of Wesleyan, 7-4, when he was reversed to his back and gave up four back points in a 10-7 loss.
Fritz led 3-2 with riding time and under a minute to go in his 141-match with Joseph Ferinde of Johnson & Wales, only to be taken down to his back and pinned with 31 seconds left.
Cannone had a major, while Briggs and Wileman each recorded pins to highlight the morning session for Wartburg.
The four All-Americans the Knights will have are their fewest since the 1995 team also only had four.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.