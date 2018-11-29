A quick read on the teams playing NCAA tournament first-round matches at the UW Field House Thursday:
Wisconsin
- Location: Madison.
- Enrollment (undergrad): 30,360.
- Record: 22-6 overall, 15-5 Big Ten (T-3rd).
- Coach: Kelly Sheffield (430-147 18th year overall; 157-41 6th year at UW).
- NCAA RPI: 6.
- Players to watch: Dana Rettke, 6-8, Soph., MB (3.72 kills/set; .422 attack pct., 2nd in nation; 1.54 blocks/set, 7th in nation); Madison Duello, 6-3, Redshirt Jr., Opp (2.80 kills/set; .301 attack pct.); Grace Loberg, 6-3, Soph., OH (2.71 kills/set; 2.43 digs/set); Sydney Hilley, 6-0, Soph., S (11.93 assists/set, 5th in nation; 2.32 digs/set).
- Thursday’s match: vs. UW-Green Bay, 7:30 p.m.
UW-Green Bay
- Location: Green Bay.
- Enrollment: 6,815.
- Record: 20-10 overall, 13-3 Horizon League (1st).
- Coach: Abbey Sutherland (210-93 9th year career; 20-10 1st year at UWGB).
- NCAA RPI: 127.
- Players to watch: Taylor Wolf, 6-2, Soph., OH (4.62 kills/set, 13th in nation; 2.31 attack pct.; 3.15 digs/set); Jessica Wolf, 6-2, Sr., OH (2.60 kills/set; .168 attack pct.); Alexandra Zakutney, 5-10, Fr., OH (2.55 kills/set); Vanessa Buman, 5-6, Sr., L (5.40 digs/set); Maddie Yoss, 5-9, Jr., S (10.99 assists/set).
- Thursday’s match: vs. Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.
Northern Iowa
- Location: Cedar Falls, Iowa.
- Enrollment: 9,561.
- Record: 24-9 overall, 16-2 Missouri Valley Conference (T-1st).
- Coach: Bobbi Petersen (485-150, 19th year).
- NCAA RPI: 16.
- Players to watch: Karlie Taylor, 5-11, Jr., OH (4.78 kills/set, 6th best in nation; .206 attack pct.; 3.23 digs/set); Piper Thomas, 6-1, Sr., MH (3.74 kills/set; .349 attack pct.; 0.80 blocks/set); Jaydlin Seehase, 6-1, Soph., OH (3.04 kills/set; .177 attack pct.); Rachel Koop, 5-9, redshirt Jr., S (11.98 assists/set; 2.50 digs/set); Kendyl Sorge, 5-7, Sr., L (4.66 digs/set).
- Thursday’s match: vs. Pepperdine, 5 p.m.
Pepperdine
- Location: Malibu, Calif.
- Enrollment: 3,604.
- Record: 21-8 overall, 14-4 West Coast Conference (2nd).
- Coach: Scott Wong (67-54, 4th year at Pepperdine).
- NCAA RPI: 35.
- Players to watch: Shannon Scully, 6-2, Soph., OH (3.28 kills/set; .224 attack pct.; 3.03 digs/set); Rachel Ahrens, 6-4, Fr., OPP (3.27 kills/set; .314 attack pct.; Hannah Frohling, 6-0, Jr., OH (3.22 kills/set; 2.51 attack pct.); Blossom Sato, 5-8, Sr., S (10.81 assists/set); Hana Lishman, 5-8, Jr., L (3.78 digs/set).
- Thursday’s match: vs. Northern Iowa, 5 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.