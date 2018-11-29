Try 1 month for 99¢
102718kw-uni-loyola-volleyball-04
Buy Now

UNI's Piper Thomas goes for the kill against Loyola in a regular-season match at the McLeod Center. 

 KELLY WENZEL, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER

A quick read on the teams playing NCAA tournament first-round matches at the UW Field House Thursday:

Wisconsin

  • Location: Madison.
  • Enrollment (undergrad): 30,360.
  • Record: 22-6 overall, 15-5 Big Ten (T-3rd).
  • Coach: Kelly Sheffield (430-147 18th year overall; 157-41 6th year at UW).
  • NCAA RPI: 6.
  • Players to watch: Dana Rettke, 6-8, Soph., MB (3.72 kills/set; .422 attack pct., 2nd in nation; 1.54 blocks/set, 7th in nation); Madison Duello, 6-3, Redshirt Jr., Opp (2.80 kills/set; .301 attack pct.); Grace Loberg, 6-3, Soph., OH (2.71 kills/set; 2.43 digs/set); Sydney Hilley, 6-0, Soph., S (11.93 assists/set, 5th in nation; 2.32 digs/set).
  • Thursday’s match: vs. UW-Green Bay, 7:30 p.m.

UW-Green Bay

  • Location: Green Bay.
  • Enrollment: 6,815.
  • Record: 20-10 overall, 13-3 Horizon League (1st).
  • Coach: Abbey Sutherland (210-93 9th year career; 20-10 1st year at UWGB).
  • NCAA RPI: 127.
  • Players to watch: Taylor Wolf, 6-2, Soph., OH (4.62 kills/set, 13th in nation; 2.31 attack pct.; 3.15 digs/set); Jessica Wolf, 6-2, Sr., OH (2.60 kills/set; .168 attack pct.); Alexandra Zakutney, 5-10, Fr., OH (2.55 kills/set); Vanessa Buman, 5-6, Sr., L (5.40 digs/set); Maddie Yoss, 5-9, Jr., S (10.99 assists/set).
  • Thursday’s match: vs. Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

Northern Iowa

  • Location: Cedar Falls, Iowa.
  • Enrollment: 9,561.
  • Record: 24-9 overall, 16-2 Missouri Valley Conference (T-1st).
  • Coach: Bobbi Petersen (485-150, 19th year).
  • NCAA RPI: 16.
  • Players to watch: Karlie Taylor, 5-11, Jr., OH (4.78 kills/set, 6th best in nation; .206 attack pct.; 3.23 digs/set); Piper Thomas, 6-1, Sr., MH (3.74 kills/set; .349 attack pct.; 0.80 blocks/set); Jaydlin Seehase, 6-1, Soph., OH (3.04 kills/set; .177 attack pct.); Rachel Koop, 5-9, redshirt Jr., S (11.98 assists/set; 2.50 digs/set); Kendyl Sorge, 5-7, Sr., L (4.66 digs/set).
  • Thursday’s match: vs. Pepperdine, 5 p.m.

Pepperdine

  • Location: Malibu, Calif.
  • Enrollment: 3,604.
  • Record: 21-8 overall, 14-4 West Coast Conference (2nd).
  • Coach: Scott Wong (67-54, 4th year at Pepperdine).
  • NCAA RPI: 35.
  • Players to watch: Shannon Scully, 6-2, Soph., OH (3.28 kills/set; .224 attack pct.; 3.03 digs/set); Rachel Ahrens, 6-4, Fr., OPP (3.27 kills/set; .314 attack pct.; Hannah Frohling, 6-0, Jr., OH (3.22 kills/set; 2.51 attack pct.); Blossom Sato, 5-8, Sr., S (10.81 assists/set); Hana Lishman, 5-8, Jr., L (3.78 digs/set).
  • Thursday’s match: vs. Northern Iowa, 5 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments