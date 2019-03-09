Try 3 months for $3

BOSTON -- Carina Collet erased Wartburg College's school record in the 5,000 and the Knights finished with five individual and one relay All-America performances at the NCAA Division III Indoor track and field championships that concluded Saturday.

Collet ran 16:51.66 in the 5,000 for an eighth-place finish. She broke the previous record of 16:53.98 set in 2012.

Dalton Martin posted Wartburg's best individual finish with a fifth in the 800 (1:52.93). Cassidy Christopher was sixth in the 3,000 (9:50.70), Sam Pinkowski was eighth in the 5,000 (14:53.67), Anna Rehberg was eighth in the shot put (13.59 meters) and the 4x400 relay of Belle Tyynismaa, Carson McSorely, Lily Campbell and Jackie Ganshirt ran a 3:51.88 to place fifth.

Wartburg finished tied for 42nd in the men's team standings and placed 27th in the women's standings.

