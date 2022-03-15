UNI men set for NIT opener against Saint Louis

The UNI men’s basketball team clinched an automatic bid into the NIT following their thrilling 102-96 overtime victory over the Loyola Chicago Ramblers on Feb. 26. One week later, the Panthers' NCAA tournament hopes came to an end when the Ramblers shut down UNI, 66-43, in the semifinal round of the MVC tournament.

The annual selection show for the NCAA Tournament was followed by the NIT selection show Sunday night. That's when it was revealed that the Panthers would be heading back to Saint Louis as the No. 6 seed to take on No. 3 seed Saint Louis in Chaifetz Arena, just 1.7 miles away from Arch Madness’ current home, the Enterprise Center.

AJ Green has lead the way for the Panthers this season. The junior and NBA hopeful from Cedar Falls has been averaging 18.8 points per game and was named the Larry Bird MVC Player of the Year for the second time in his career this season. Along with shooting 37.3% from three and 91.4% from the line, Green has also led the team in minutes and assists per game.

Second team All-MVC Forward Noah Carter has been just as important for the Panthers this season, averaging 14.6 points per game and shooting 47.7% from the field while playing an average of 26.3 minutes per contest.

The leading rebounder for UNI has been 6-foot-5 guard Trae Berhow. Along with grabbing 5.1 boards per game, Berhow also is averaging 9.9 points while shooting 37.5% from three and 42.9% overall.

The Panthers have played seven games this season against teams competing in the NCAA tournament, but hold just a 1-6 record in those contests. They also defeated No. 16 St. Bonaventure 90-80 in just the fifth game of the season. Green erupted for 35 points including nine made threes in that contest.

As for Saint Louis, Gibson Jimerson has been the leading scorer with 16.2 points per game. The freshman guard is shooting 41.9% from three point range and averages just one turnover per night in an average of 33.6 minutes for the Billikens. Along with scoring 11.1 points per game, Yuri Collins has dished out 7.9 assists per game for Saint Louis.

Saint Louis finished fifth in the Atlantic-10 conference with a 12-6 conference record and is 23-11 overall. The Billikens competed in eight games against teams going to the Big Dance and held a 2-6 record in such contests, including a four point loss to No. 2 seed Auburn and a four point win against No. 8 seed Boise State.

Saint Louis’ hopes for the NCAA tournament were put to an end after their 84-69 loss to Davidson in the A-10 conference semifinals. Davidson went on to receive a No. 10 seed in the NCAA tournament.

The Panthers and Billikens face off at 7 p.m. Wednesday night in Saint Louis in the first round of the NIT with a game against either No. 2 BYU or No. 7 Long Beach State on the line. The game can be watched on ESPN+ with a subscription.

