Iowa, ISU get both men and women in NCAA tournament; UNI makes NIT, WNIT

Selection Sunday has come and gone and we now know where the teams of Iowa will be playing this postseason.

For the UNI Panthers, both the men and women will be heading to the NIT. The men received and automatic bid after winning the MVC regular season championship. The women made it in as an at-large bid after winning 22 games on the season.

The WNIT bracket was released Monday, so the UNI women didn’t have their opponent, date or time as of press time. The Panther men will travel to St. Louis University, a number 3 seed in their bracket. The date and time were not available at press time.

While UNI was forced to settle for the NIT, Iowa and Iowa State will be going to the Big Dance in men’s and women’s basketball.

The Iowa men won the Big Ten Championship on Sunday afternoon, guaranteeing a spot in the Tournament. Shortly after beating Purdue for a conference title, they found out they’ll be a 5th seed and play 12th seed Richmond in the Midwest Region on Thursday.

The Hawkeye women were also Big Ten champions this season and locked up a spot well before Sunday came around. Due to their hot finish, however, they will make it as a 2 seed and play 15 seed Illinois State in the Greensboro Region on Friday.

The Iowa State men stumbled in Big 12 play, but a hot start to the season secured them a spot in the NCAA tourney. That, and the fact that they improved from winning just two games last year. They will be an 11 seed and play 6 seed LSU on Friday in the Midwest Region.

Finally, the Iowa State women had a strong all-around season and took Texas to double OT in the Big 12 Tournament to help them earn a solid position in the March Madness field. They will be a 3 seed and play 14 seed UT Arlington on Friday in the Greensboro Region.

