DES MOINES (AP) — For about 35 minutes, it felt like Bradley might pull off the first bracket-busting stunner of this year’s NCAA Tournament.
Michigan State survived by leaning on the brilliance of Cassius Winston and a remarkably efficient performance at the free throw line.
Winston scored 26 points and second-seeded Michigan State, thanks in part to a season-high, 25-of-26 showing from the line, held off Bradley 76-65 on Thursday in the opening round of the East Region.
“Winston just wouldn’t let us lose,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said.
Xavier Tillman had 16 points with 11 boards for the Spartans (29-6), who’ll face Big Ten rival, 10th-seeded Minnesota, on Saturday in search of their first trip to the Sweet 16 in four years. Michigan State throttled the Gophers 79-55 in East Lansing back on Feb. 9.
Bradley (20-15) gave the Big Ten champions all they could handle, though.
It was a one-possession game until Matt McQuaid drilled a crucial 3 to put Michigan State ahead 61-55 with 3:31 left. Aaron Henry followed with a layup to cap a 9-0 run.
Darrell Brown hit a 3 for Bradley to make it 65-60. But the Braves were forced to put the Spartans at the line — where they almost couldn’t miss.
“The first game is always tough,” Winston said. “That was a really good team. (In the) second half we kind of prided ourselves in dominating the game and doing what we do best, and that’s rebounding and getting stops.”
MINNESOTA 86, LOUISVILLE 76
Minnesota won its first NCAA Tournament game in six years behind 24 points from freshman Gale Kalscheur as the 10th-seeded Gophers rolled past Louisville in the opening round of the East Region.
Jordan Murphy and Amir Coffey each had 18 points for Minnesota (22-13), which knocked down 11 3s despite entering play ranked 344th nationally in made 3s per game.
AUBURN 78, NEW MEXICO ST. 77
A.J. Harris had an easy layup for the tie. He wanted a win for New Mexico State.
With the clock ticking down, Harris passed on an open layup and kicked out to wide-open teammate Terrell Brown, who was spotted up for the game-winner behind the arc. Brown was fouled as he took the shot, but missed two of three free throws with 1.1 seconds left, and New Mexico State fell to Auburn 78-77.
“I can sit up here and second guess,” said New Mexico State coach and Fairbank native Chris Jans, “but if he makes the 3, or makes all three free throws, it’s an Ali-Frazier moment.”
KANSAS 87, NORTHEASTERN 54
Dedric Lawson had 25 points and 11 rebounds, and Kansas dominated inside for an 87-54 rout over Northeastern in the Midwest Region
“I thought our guys were as locked in as they’ve been all year,” Kansas coach Bill Self said.
LSU 79, YALE 74
Skylar Mays hit four free throws in the final 15 seconds to help embattled LSU slip past 14th-seeded Yale.
Mays scored 19 points but sealed the game from the foul line, and the Tigers (27-6) needed each one of his free throws.
VILLANOVA 61, SAINT MARY’S 57
The defending national champions are moving on in the NCAA Tournament.
Phil Booth scored 20 points, fellow senior Eric Paschell added 14 and No. 6 seed Villanova held off Saint Mary’s 61-57 in the first round of the South Region.
Jordan Ford and Malik Fitts each had 13 points for Saint Mary’s, which never trailed by more than eight but also couldn’t draw even down the stretch. The Gaels’ last chance ended with a steal by Saddiq Bey in the final seconds.
FLORIDA 70, NEVADA 61
Nevada’s “Comeback Kids” didn’t have it in them in this NCAA Tournament.
The seventh-seeded Wolfpack, who twice used double-digit rallies to reach the Sweet Sixteen a year ago, cut an 18-point Florida deficit to just two points with 2:02 left. But the Gators closed the game with an 11-2 run, beating the Wolfpack 70-61 to advance in the West Region.
Kevarrius Hayes had 16 points and Jalen Hudson scored 15 for Florida. Cody and Caleb Martin combined to score 42 points for Nevada (29-5), but they needed 34 shots to do so.
KENTUCKY 79, ABILENE CHRISTIAN 44
With injured star PJ Washington watching from the bench, second-seeded Kentucky had no problem with 15th-seeded Abilene Christian in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.
Keldon Johnson scored 25 points, Reid Travis added 18 and the Wildcats from the Southeastern Conference overwhelmed the overmatched Wildcats from the Southland Conference.
MURRAY STATE 83, MARQUETTE 64
Murray State’s Ja Morant is the star of the NCAA Tournament’s first day after leading No. 12 seed Murray State to an 83-64 blowout of No. 5 seed Marquette.
Morant ended up with 17 points, 16 assists and 11 rebounds to lead four players in double figures.
Markus Howard scored 26 points for Marquette but shot 9 of 27.
MARYLAND 79, BELMONT 77
No. 6 seed Maryland is moving on after surviving a tough bout with Belmont.
Jalen Smith threw down a thundering two-handed dunk over Dylan Windler, drawing a foul for a three-point play to give the Terrapins a 77-73 lead with 1:41 to play. The Bruins didn’t fade, though. Nick Muszynski’s 3-pointer cut Maryland’s lead to one point with 1:01 remaining.
The Bruins had the ball after a Terrapins miss with the chance to take the lead, but they turned it over. Windler’s final heave at the buzzer fell short.
FLORIDA STATE 76, VERMONT 69
Florida State withstood a barrage of 3-pointers from 13th-seeded Vermont and advanced with a 76-69 victory in Hartford, Connecticut.
The Catamounts went 16 for 32 from 3-point range but cooled in the second half just enough for the Seminoles to take over with their size.
Mfiondu Kabengele scored 21 points to lead fourth-seeded FSU.
GONZAGA 87, FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON 49
Gonzaga, led by Rui Hachimura’s 21 points and eight rebounds, recorded a wire-to-wire thumping of Fairleigh Dickinson in the West Region.
MICHIGAN 74, MONTANA 55
Last year’s national runner-up Michigan was paced by 22 points from Charles Matthews during a blowout over Montana.
PURDUE 61, OLD DOMINION 48
Carsen Edwards scored 26 points and third-seeded Purdue coasted to a victory against Old Dominion.
The Monarchs missed their last 11 shots of the first half and went scoreless for 6:17 as Purdue took a control and led 32-19 at the break.
BAYLOR 78, SYRACUSE 69
Baylor solved Syracuse’s vaunted zone with the long ball
Makai Mason scored 22 points and Baylor set a school NCAA Tournament record with 16 3-pointers to beat Syracuse in the West Region.
WOFFORD 84, SETON HALL 68
Fletcher Magee set the Division I career record for 3-pointers, poured in 24 points and led seventh-seeded Wofford to a victory over Seton Hall.
Magee hit seven treys against the No. 10 seed Pirates to help the Terriers to their first tournament win in five tries. Wofford also won its 21st consecutive game overall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.