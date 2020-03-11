NCAA bans fans from championships, local sports yet to be impacted by COVID-19

Locally, the Iowa High School Athletic Association is planning to continue its state boys' basketball tournament with fan access during this week's games inside Wells Fargo Arena. Next door, the Nebraska School Activities Association has limited attendance for its boys' basketball state tournament to family members, athletes, coaches and media.

"The Iowa High School Athletic Association is actively monitoring the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation in the United States and here in Iowa," the IHSAA noted in a statement released Wednesday. "The situation is rapidly evolving, and we are relying on the most current information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Iowa Department of Public Health to direct our decisions and actions.

"At this time, IDPH is not recommending the cancellation of events or extracurricular activities. ... The IHSAA is also in consistent communication with the management of the Iowa Events Center regarding our state basketball tournament. Together, we will remain responsive to the recommendations and requirements from the CDC and IDPH."

High school athletics directors have also been fielding questions regarding spring sports. Cedar Falls AD Troy Becker said Wednesday that the Mississippi Valley Conference indoor track and field meet scheduled for Monday and Tuesday inside the UNI-Dome has not yet been canceled.

"As of right now, UNI has approved us continuing to have the meet," Becker noted. "I will have a discussion with all MVC ADs and we will update you all by Friday afternoon. Given the current status of the outbreak in Iowa, our current plan is to have the meet as scheduled."

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.