NCAA bans fans from championships, local sports yet to be impacted by COVID-19

NCAA championship season will be taking place without fans.
NCAA President Mark Emmert announced in a statement Wednesday that championships, including the men's and women's basketball tournaments and wrestling postseason, will have only essential staff and limited family in attendance.
"The NCAA continues to assess the impact of COVID-19 in consultation with public health officials and our COVID-19 advisory panel," Emmert said in his statement. "Based on their advice and my discussions with the NCAA Board of Governors, I have made the decision to conduct our upcoming championship events, including the Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, with only essential staff and limited family attendance.
"While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States. This decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of coaches, administrators, fans and, most importantly, our student-athletes.
You have free articles remaining.
"We recognize the opportunity to compete in an NCAA national championship is an experience of a lifetime for the students and their families. Today, we will move forward and conduct championships consistent with the current information and will continue to monitor and make adjustments as needed."
Locally, the Iowa High School Athletic Association is planning to continue its state boys' basketball tournament with fan access during this week's games inside Wells Fargo Arena. Next door, the Nebraska School Activities Association has limited attendance for its boys' basketball state tournament to family members, athletes, coaches and media.
"The Iowa High School Athletic Association is actively monitoring the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation in the United States and here in Iowa," the IHSAA noted in a statement released Wednesday. "The situation is rapidly evolving, and we are relying on the most current information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Iowa Department of Public Health to direct our decisions and actions.
"At this time, IDPH is not recommending the cancellation of events or extracurricular activities. ... The IHSAA is also in consistent communication with the management of the Iowa Events Center regarding our state basketball tournament. Together, we will remain responsive to the recommendations and requirements from the CDC and IDPH."
High school athletics directors have also been fielding questions regarding spring sports. Cedar Falls AD Troy Becker said Wednesday that the Mississippi Valley Conference indoor track and field meet scheduled for Monday and Tuesday inside the UNI-Dome has not yet been canceled.
"As of right now, UNI has approved us continuing to have the meet," Becker noted. "I will have a discussion with all MVC ADs and we will update you all by Friday afternoon. Given the current status of the outbreak in Iowa, our current plan is to have the meet as scheduled."