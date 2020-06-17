NCAA approves plan for basketball players to access coaches

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The NCAA Division I Council on Wednesday approved a plan to allow college basketball players to start working with their coaches for the first time since the pandemic wiped out March Madness.

The summer access period for men’s and women’s players will begin July 20. The NCAA basketball tournaments were cancelled days before the fields were scheduled to be selected because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The NCAA also announced the expected approval by the council of an extended preseason model for football teams that was finalized by that sport’s oversight committee last week.

And the council introduced a legislative proposal to create a path for schools to transition straight from Division III to Division I, paving the way for D-III football powerhouse St. Thomas (Minn.) to make that jump as soon as next year.