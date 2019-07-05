Darian DeVries and Dana Ford shook up the league in their first seasons as head coaches in the Missouri Valley Conference. Finding the right transfers helped facilitate Drake and Missouri State’s instant success.
After inheriting just three scholarship players, DeVries quickly retooled Drake into the MVC’s 2019 regular-season co-champion. Second-team all-MVC graduate transfer Brady Ellingson served as one of the Bulldogs’ key players alongside junior twin newcomers Tremell and Anthony Murphy.
Ford elevated Missouri State from its eighth-place preseason projection and tied for third, after eventual first-team all-MVC forward Tulio Da Silva received an NCAA waiver to become immediately eligible following his move from South Florida.
“That helped us in year one,” Ford said. “If you take him off our team, we definitely don’t finish tied for third. We would probably be a few notches down, if not all the way down.”
Impact transfers again figure to be part of the equation this upcoming season within a league that is looking to take a step forward after no team finished among the NCAA’s top 100 in the NET postseason tournament evaluation metric.
“Look at some of the newcomers who were on the all-league team, you’re going to see that again,” said Porter Moser, whose Loyola squad tied Drake atop the regular-season standings following a 2018 Final Four run. “How hard these staffs in our league are recruiting, it’s as high as I’ve seen. … The talent just took a huge step up and you’re going to see it this year.”
Ford, who brought in grad transfers Lamont West from West Virginia and Anthony Bonner from Colorado State, plans to continue recruiting experienced athletes looking for new opportunities.
“I think the Valley has always been a league where experienced players have done well,” Ford said. “It’s really hard to win this league with young players.
“It’s not like some Power 5 leagues where the younger you are you may be better because of the one-and-done. Our league is the flip side. That’s why we’ve tried to emphasize the fifth-year (grad) transfer. We use that as our one-and-done on the back end.”
Former Loyola associate head coach Bryan Mullins returns to his alma mater Southern Illinois as the lone newcomer to the MVC head coaching ranks. Mullins has added a mix of transfers to a core of four holdovers.
The Salukis’ incoming group includes grad transfers Ronnie Suggs and Barrett Benson from Missouri and Northwestern, respectively. Clemson transfer Malik William, Nebraska transfer Karrington Davis and former Eastern Illinois guard Ben Harvey are among SIU’s underclassmen additions.
“I think he’s done a really nice job of getting a variety of guys in terms of their age,” DeVries said of Mullins’ roster. “Just based on the guys they’ve signed, I think they’re going to be one of those teams that’s going to really surprise people.”
Mullins is trying to somewhat temper expectations in year one.
“Darian and Dana did an amazing job and they obviously set the bar high for first-year head coaches,” Mullins said. “I don’t think we’re going to measure ourselves against what they did last year. It’s a credit to them. Our big thing is making sure that we’re doing things the right way and we’re trying to build a program to sustain results in the future, but I’m excited about this year.”
Evansville’s second-year head coach Walter McCarty may also be poised for a move forward with Deandre Williams, Peace Illegomah, Art Labinowicz and Sam Cunliffe eligible after sitting out last season.
“I’m comfortable with them and I trust them to go out and do the right thing,” McCarty said. “I think that’s what that year of them sitting out really created, just to be able to trust them and put them in places where they can be successful.”
Illinois State’s Dan Muller will be looking to multiple sit-out transfers to be part of his equation for growth, as well. His team, ranked second in last year’s preseason poll, dropped to the No. 7 seed for the MVC Tournament.
“They were in the system and were terrific in understanding, not only what we want our culture to be, but also why we struggled last year,” Muller said.
The MVC’s lone NCAA Tournament representative, Bradley, has added a promising transfer of its own in former LSU guard Danya Kingsby, who will be eligible immediately.
“He can score the ball, be a playmaker,” Bradley coach Brian Wardle said. “He’s very explosive, very quick.”
Two more international players will join the mix for a Braves roster that includes two of the league’s top returners in all-conference guard Darrell Brown and forward Elijah Childs.
SCHEDULING NOTE: MVC commissioner Doug Elgin says his league has reached out to Conference USA, the Atlantic 10, Mid-American and West Coast Conference schools to secure home-and-home non-conference series following the end of the MVC-Mountain West Challenge.
“We’re going to do all we can, if not to build a top-to-bottom challenge with another conference, to try to get meaningful non-conference games,” Elgin said. “I think the key to us returning to multiple bids every year in men’s basketball is getting a balanced non-conference schedule.”
