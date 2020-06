Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

ST. LOUIS -- The Missouri Valley Conference has announced its championship sites for 2020-21.

Originally scheduled hosts for 2020 championships in men’s golf, softball, women’s tennis and baseball will host those respective events in the spring. Illinois State will host the fall MVC volleyball championship. The soccer tournament will be hosted by highest seeds.