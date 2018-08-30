MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Zack Annexstad was less than one quarter into his debut for Minnesota when he lost a fumble deep in his own territory.
The brief sideline conversation afterward assured coach P.J. Fleck yet again that the true freshman walk-on quarterback has the confidence for the job.
“He puts his hand on my shoulder and says, ‘I think we’re going to be all right,’” Fleck said. “Usually it’s me telling people, ‘Hey, you’re going to be OK.’ That’s his personality. It’s different, and I like it.”
Annexstad threw two touchdown passes to Tyler Johnson, and Minnesota opened the season by overwhelming New Mexico State in a 48-10 victory on Thursday.
Antoine Winfield Jr. pitched in the first punt return for a score by the Gophers in five years, a 76-yard zigzag through an Aggies coverage unit that missed six tackles during the play. Winfield, a third-year sophomore safety, had the third of four straight touchdowns for Minnesota in the second quarter.
Backup wide receiver Seth Green scored twice on direct snaps inside the 10-yard line to punctuate a 522-yard performance by the Gophers. Green is also the third-string quarterback.
Annexstad completed 16 of 33 passes for 220 yards and no interceptions.
NORTHWESTERN 31, PURDUE 27: Jeremy Larkin ran for a career-high 143 yards and scored two touchdowns in his first game as Northwestern’s feature back and the Wildcats’ sealed Thursday night’s victory at Purdue by running off the final 7 minutes, 57 seconds.
Northwestern won its ninth straight overall and ninth straight in Big Ten play — matching the school’s longest streak since the 1995 Rose Bowl season. The Wildcats still have the longest active streak among Power Five teams, too.
This one spoiled a record-breaking night for freshman receiver Rondale Moore, who had 313 all-purpose yards to break Otis Armstrong’s school record of 312 in 1972. Moore had 302 yards including a 32-yard TD catch and a 76-yard run for Purdue in the first half of his college debut.
OKLAHOMA ST. 58, MISSOURI ST. 17: Taylor Cornelius passed for 295 yards and five touchdowns in his first career start to help Oklahoma State defeat Missouri State.
Jalen McCleskey caught two touchdown passes and ran for another score, Justice Hill ran for 122 yards and a touchdown and LD Brown added 115 yards and a score for Oklahoma State. The Cowboys gained 732 yards, the third-highest total in school history.
Peyton Huslig passed for 150 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 109 yards for Missouri State.
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS 49, MURRAY ST. 10: Michael Elbert returned a fumble 73 yards for a score in the third quarter to seal a 49-10 victory as Southern Illinois tied a school record with three defensive scores.
The Salukis forced six turnovers with two interceptions and four fumble recoveries.
D.J. Davis led the Saluki offense, rushing for 127 yards on 19 carries. Sam Straub threw for 107 yards and one score.
INDIANA ST. 49, QUINCY 0: Indiana State piled up 339 yards and six touchdowns on the ground and cruised over Division II Quincy University.
The win snapped the Sycamores’ 14-game losing streak dating to 2016.
Junior college transfer Jalil Kilpatrick ran for 69 yards and a score on 15 carries and completed 8 of 13 passes for 84 yards. Titus McCoy ran 10 times for 81 yards and a TD. Ja’Quan Keys picked up 80 yards and two scores on 13 carries, and Christian Covington added 10 rushes for 64 yards and a two TDs. Dakota Caton capped the scoring for the Sycamores with a 71-yard punt return TD with 5:06 left.
