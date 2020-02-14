Loras stuns No. 1 Wartburg wrestlers

WAVERLY -- It was 25 minutes after the dual and Eric Keller was still pacing.

The Wartburg coach walked back and forth across the wrestling room, head down with his hands on his hips.

This one hurt.

Wartburg’s amazing 26-year, 220-match conference dual meet winning streak had finally come to an end.

Third-ranked Loras stormed into Levick Arena and knocked off the top-ranked Knights, earning a hard-fought 19-17 win before a boisterous sellout crowd of 1,800 fans.

“Obviously, I’m heartbroken for these guys and these coaches,” Keller said. “This dual doesn’t define this program or this team, either. The fight was there. There were a lot of different ways that could've went and you obviously can’t give up bonus points in duals like that. Every point matters. It’s hard to lose like that.”

The win gave Loras the American Rivers Conference championship. The Duhawks finished 8-0 in league duals. Loras last beat Wartburg during the 1991-92 season.

The Duhawks are led by coach T.J. Miller, who won an NCAA title while wrestling for his father, Jim, at Wartburg. Loras finished second at the 2019 national tournament and was ranked No. 1 in the preseason.