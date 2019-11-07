Football
- Three Northern Iowa football players have been added to STATS National Award Watch Lists, the organization announced this week.
Junior defensive end Elerson G. Smith was added to the Buck Buchanan Award (Defensive Player of the Year) Watch List, while Omar Brown and Will McElvain were named to the Jerry Rice Award (Freshman of the Year) Award Watch list.
Volleyball
- Wartburg College junior Katie Foster of Charles City has been named the American Rivers Conference MVP and Defensive Player of the Year after helping the Knights to a perfect 8-0 conference record and an ARC regular-season title.
Foster, now a three-time all-conference selection, is the eighth Wartburg player in school history to earn MVP honors and it is the third time in four years a Knight player has claimed the award.
Foster led ARC with 698 digs, a 5.97 per set average. She also tied for the league lead with 16 service aces.
Kylie Bildstein and Jayme Willemssen also earned all-ARC honors, while Claire Marsh was an honorable mention pick.
Waverly native Krissa Larson, who plays for Central, was an honorable mention selection.
Youth wrestling
- The annual Nashua-Plainfield Little Husky wrestling tournament is scheduled for Nov. 16.
The event is open to K-8th-grade wrestlers.
For questions or a flyer, contact Al Frost or Shane Huck at 641-435-4166.
Soccer
- Four Hawkeye Community College men's soccer players earned XI all-region honors for the 2019 season.
Robert Lodge of Wickford, UK received first-team honors. The freshman played in nine games and recorded nine goals, including four game-winning goals. Sam White of Bournemouth, UK was selected to the second team, while Brendan Dally of Johannesburg, South Africa and Kai Smalley of Leicester, UK were honorable mention.
The RedTails went 5-5-2 overall, and 3-4-2 in conference play.
Four HCC women's soccer players earned XI all-region honors led by Chole Allan of Barnard Castle, UK. making the first team after scoring 11 goals.
Faith Cullen Cooper of Herne Bay, UK made the second team, while Lauren Phillips of La Porte City and Charlotte Chalder of Preston, U.K. were honorable mention.
The RedTails went 7-6 overall, 4-4 in conference.
- Northern Iowa's Jordyn Rolli has been named to the Missouri Valley Conference's second team all-conference for the 2019 season, along with Lizzie Mewes being selected to the all-Freshman team.
Rolli led the Panthers in scoring with six goals, and tied for second on the team with three assists.
Mewes scored a pair of goals and had an assist in her first season.
