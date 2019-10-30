Football
The College Sports Information Directors of America named University of Northern Iowa wide receiver Isaiah Weston
- as one of 30 nominees for the Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year.
The Panther wide receiver had high expectations a year ago but just four days into camp, he tore his ACL in a non-contact injury and missed the season.
This season, Weston is putting up big numbers, including five 100-yard. He currently leads the FCS in yards per reception at 26.8 and is in the top six for receiving yards with 856 and receiving TDs at 10. He leads the MVFC in both categories.
At the end of the season, three of the nominees will be chosen as Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year Award winners and will be recognized at a ceremony during the College Football Playoff semifinal in Glendale, Ariz.
Additionally, $30,000 will be donated in the names of the nine student-athletes selected as finalists to their school’s general scholarship fund, with $15,000 being awarded in the names of the three winners and $15,000 on behalf of the six named honorable mention.
Shooting sports
- Hawkeye Community College captured several titles at the SCTP Collegiate Division IV National Championship Oct. 18-20 in Marengo, Ohio.
The RedTails won their second consecutive High Overall crown by shooting 2,534 birds in trap singles, skeet and sporting clays. Individually, Patrick Kuper of Ackley and Jake Maakestad of Hubbard earned five titles each. Other winners were Zachary Abbas, Zane Dausel, Braxton Childers, Carter Farley, Brianna Heltibridle and Gage McElhinney.
“This is a special year filled with many great performances,” said HCC coach Troy Emley.
Wrestling
- Wartburg College is ranked third in the National Wrestling Coaches Association preseason poll.
Loras earned the top spot, followed by Wabash, Wartburg and Augsburg.
Six Wartburg wrestlers are ranked. Kyle Briggs is second at 174 and Brock Rathbun fifth at 141 while Brady Kyner (125), Kris Rumph (133), Brady Fritz (149) and Kobe Woods (197) are all ranked sixth.
Volleyball
- Wartburg College blew past Buena Vista 25-15, 25-12, 25-17 Tuesday night to clinch the American Rivers Conference regular-season championship.
It was the fifth consecutive league title for the Knights, who are 21-7 overall and finished 8-0 in ARC matches. Buena Vista fell to 11-15 and 3-5.
