Basketball
- Iowa women's basketball coach Lisa Bluder has been named one of four finalists for the 2019 Werner Ladder Naismith Women's College Coach of the Year, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Thursday.
Bluder joins North Carolina State's Wes Moore, Baylor's Kim Mulkey and Mississippi State's Vic Shaefer as award finalists.
Iowa's 19th-year head coach has led the Hawkeyes to a 26-6 overall record. The Hawkeyes captured their first Big Ten Tournament title since 2001 and earned a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament. It marks Iowa's highest seed since 1996.
- Iowa State senior Marial Shayok was named to the All-District 8 first team on Thursday by the National Association of Basketball Coaches. Shayok leads Iowa State and ranks second among Big 12 players with 18.6 points per game.
University of Iowa junior Tyler Cook was a second team selection in District 7. Cook is one of only nine Hawkeyes to total more than 1,200 career points and 600 rebounds.
Triathlon
- Coe College and USA Triathlon announced Thursday the addition of women's triathlon as a varsity sport. Coe is the first first in Iowa and 29th nationwide to offer women's triathlon.
The Kohawks will compete as a club program in the fall of 2019 before receiving varsity status in 2020. Women's collegiate triathlons feature sprint-distance races including a 750-meter open-water swim, a draft-legal 20-kilometer bike ride and a 5-kilometer run.
Baseball
- Luther College's home opening weekend three-game series with St. John's University has been moved to Collegeville, Minn. due to field conditions in Decorah. The teams will play a doubleheader at 1 p.m. on Saturday, followed by a nine-inning game at noon on Sunday.
