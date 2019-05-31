Soccer
- The Iowa Rush North 14-under girls’ soccer team is headed to the final four of the State Cup Saturday and Sunday in Bettendorf after an exciting weekend at the Iowa Soccer Championship Series at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex.
Forced into a play-in game to make the Championship Series field, the Rush North squad charged through the field with a 2-0-2 record to advance. They defeated No. 11 ISC X-Plosion 5-1 and No. 2 FC America Flames 1-0 while tying No. 3 VSA Premier 0-0 and No. 7 CRSA 2-2.
Iowa Rush North is coached by James Price and includes player from throughout the Cedar Valley. The roster includes Adalyn Westendorf, Anna Curtis, Anna Stromberg, Brinley Meier, Camille Landphair, Ella Ubben, Gabriella Baumhover, Grace Hennessy, Haley Van Houweling, Joslyn Terpstra, Karis Burch, Kylie Morrey, Lindsey Overmann, McKenzie Weidler, Natalie Burman, Olivia Blake and Sophia Waber.
Track and field
- Wartburg College has hired New Hampton native and former Knight student-athlete Seth Roberson as an assistant track and field coach. He will replace Melissa Norton, who recently resigned to accept a position outside of coaching.
Roberson spent a season as strength and conditioning and throws coach at Wartburg before accepting an assistant coaching position at NAIA Grand View University in 2005. He mentored four national champions and 36 All-Americans as the Vikings’ throws coach and was named 2018 USTFCCCA Regional Assistant Coach of the Year.
Tennis
- Cedar Valley SportsPlex is accepting registrations for several youth tennis programs.
Options include Quick Start, National Junior Tennis League, Junior Team Tennis and Tournament Group.
For more information, call (319) 291-0165 or go online at www.cvsportsplex.org.
Volleyball
- Vinton-Shellsburg senior Taylor Spies has signed a letter of intent to play volleyball for Hawkeye Community College next season.
Spies is a four-sport athlete who earned an all-WaMaC Conference recognition award last season.
Miscellaneous
- The Cedar Valley SportsPlex is accepting registrations for Waterloo Rotary Spring and Summer A Ball for boys and girls in first grade. The spring program begins June 6 and 10, and the summer program starts July 22-23.
Registration fee is $32 and the program includes instruction in baseball/softball fundamentals, team practices and recreational games.
For more information, call (319) 291-0165 or go online at www.cvsportsplex.org.
