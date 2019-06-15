Golf
- A pair of big hitters plan to join the festivities for the 20th annual Pat Mitchell Memorial Tiger Booster Club Golf Outing Thursday, June 27 at Pheasant Ridge Golf Course in Cedar Falls.
Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Ike Boettger and Alabama All-American and recent NFL draft pick Ross Pierschbacher will be on hand to help raise funds for Cedar Falls student-athletes at all levels. Boettger and Pierschbacher are former Cedar Falls High stars who played for the legendary Mitchell.
Entry fee for the golf outing is $125 per person. Hole sponsorships are also available.
For more information, email Tricia Frericks at dtfrericks@aol.com.
Miscellaneous
- Former University of Northern Iowa and Iowa State athletics administrator Julie Bright has been honored with a lifetime achievement award from the College Athletic Business Management Association.
Bright has been an active CABMA member for 34 years, including a term as president.
A graduate of UNI, she served in several capacities and was the No. 2 athletics administrator during her 20-plus years in Panther athletics before moving on to Iowa State where she served as Senior Association Athletic Director for Administration from 2006 until her retirement in 2018.
Baseball
- The Waterloo Bucks will host a youth baseball camp for players ages 17 and under Saturday, June 22 at Riverfront Stadium.
Registration fee is $20, which includes a reserved seat ticket to the Bucks' Northwoods League game against Eau Claire that evening.
Bucks players will conduct the camp. For more information, call (319) 232-0500 or go online at www.waterloobucks.com.
Walleye fishing
- The Cedar Falls team of Doug Bonwell and Doug Newhoff pulled off back-to-back wins last weekend during a pair of Cedar Valley Walleye Club tournaments on Pool 4 of the Mississippi River.
Saturday, Bonwell and Newhoff put together a five-fish limit weighing 24.39 pounds anchored by a 29.25-inch, 9.25-pound walleye to edge Ben Baker and Nick Baker's 23.94 pounds that included an 8.49-pounder. Aaron Petersen and Brandon Carpenter took third at 19.04 pounds and Kenda Nelson and Eric Nelson were fourth at 15.02.
On Sunday, a change in wind direction and a cold front slowed the bite, but Bonwell and Newhoff scratched out a 19.78-pound limit for the win. Talor Steffens and Rick Steffens were second at 18.23 pounds, Petersen and Carpenter repeated their third-place finish from Saturday with 16.71 pounds and Nate Cadwell and Nate Cadwell Jr. were fourth at 16.10 pounds with a 7.32-pounder that was big fish of the day.
