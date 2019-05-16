Bowling
- Brandon Steen has been recommended to the Waterloo Board of Education to be named the new head bowling coach at Waterloo West High School.
Steen is an accomplished bowler and has spent the past 25 years coaching youth and high school bowlers in the Cedar Valley.
"He will lead one of our most accomplished West High athletic programs and I feel very confident that he will continue to guide our program in a positive direction and keep us very competitive with the other elite bowling programs in the state," West director of athletics Dr. Anthony Pappas said in a news release.
Softball
- Waterloo native and Coe College senior Haley Jones is among the players named Division III first-team all-region by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Wednesday.
Jones, a former all-stater at Waterloo West and the American Rivers Conference Position Player of the Year, batted .481 this past season.
Luther College's Maleah Georgen, Abby Gehringer and Samantha Bratland also made the first team. Wartburg's Liz Roby-Miklus and Sydney Illg are on the second team while Knights Maddie Rog and Kailee O'Brien and Luther's Blake Banowetz and Addy Pender made the third team.
Golf
- Iowa State junior Tripp Kinney won the individual championship at the NCAA Louisville Regional Wednesday and will represent the Cyclones at the NCAA Championships May 24-29 in Fayetteville, Ark.
Kinney followed rounds of 69 and 65 with a final-round 72 to finish at 206 and earn the only individual qualifying spot at the regional.
