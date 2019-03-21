Try 3 months for $3
  • Hawkeye Community College has announced the signing of several student-athletes.

Sumner-Fredericksburg bowler Elizabeth Wehling and Esports gamer James Jacobsen of Clarksville plan to join the RedTails, along with four members of the Waterloo Career Center eSports club.

Wehling earned second-team all-district honors last season while Jacobsen specializes in the game "League of Legends." He has also participated in football, baseball, basketball and track and field and is a two-time football academic all-district selection.

Ethan Cook, Jackson Kneeland, Jayden Clark and Zion Jones will join the Hawkeye Esports program for the 2019-20 season. All four specialize in the Overwatch and League of Legends games.

