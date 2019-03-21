Miscellaneous
- Hawkeye Community College has announced the signing of several student-athletes.
Sumner-Fredericksburg bowler Elizabeth Wehling and Esports gamer James Jacobsen of Clarksville plan to join the RedTails, along with four members of the Waterloo Career Center eSports club.
Wehling earned second-team all-district honors last season while Jacobsen specializes in the game "League of Legends." He has also participated in football, baseball, basketball and track and field and is a two-time football academic all-district selection.
Ethan Cook, Jackson Kneeland, Jayden Clark and Zion Jones will join the Hawkeye Esports program for the 2019-20 season. All four specialize in the Overwatch and League of Legends games.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.