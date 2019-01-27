Softball
- The University of Northern Iowa softball team opens its 52-game schedule Feb. 8 when the Panthers host the annual UNI-Dome Classic.
Led by returning all-Missouri Valley Conference shortstop Sammey Bunch and senior pitcher Brooke Craig, UNI plays Southeast Missouri State and Toledo on the first day of the tournament, which also includes St. Louis and South Dakota State.
The schedule also features the Jacksonville (Fla.) tournament Feb. 15-17, the Oklahoma State/Tulsa Invitational (March 1-3) and the Murray State tournament (March 8- 10).
The Panthers begin MVC play March 16 at Indiana State.
Cross country
- Aplington-Parkersburg High School senior Miranda Oldenburger has signed a letter of intent to compete for the Hawkeye Community College women’s cross country team next season.
Oldenburger is a three-time Iowa state high school cross country championship qualifier who has also excelled in track and field for the Falcons.
Track and field
- Hawkeye Community College is ranked among the top 20 teams in the first National Junior College Athletic Association indoor track and field rankings.
The RedTail women’s team is No. 13 and the men’s squad is No. 20. Both teams placed second at their season-opening meet Jan. 19 at Wartburg College.
