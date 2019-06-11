Miscellaneous
- Wartburg College sports information director KatieJo Kuhens has resigned her position to pursue an opportunity at Bethany Lutheran College, it was announced Monday.
Kuhens, a 2007 Wartburg graduate, has served as the Knights' sports information director for the past eight years and is co-creator of the school's live streaming service Knight Vision.
Kuhens was named a College Sports Information Directors of America College Division Rising Star Award winner in 2013 and was honored by the American Volleyball Coaches Association in 2015. She is also an active member of CoSIDA, serving on the board of directors.
Hockey
- Former Waterloo Black Hawks defenseman Nick Ebert has signed with the NHL's Ottawa Senators after two seasons of professional hockey in Europe.
Ebert played for Waterloo in 2009-10 at the age of 15 and had six goals and 12 assists. He was drafted by the Los Angeles Kings in 2012 and spent time in their system as well as the Dallas Stars' organization before playing in the Swedish Hockey League last season where he led the club with 33 points on 11 goals and 22 assists.
- The Waterloo Black Hawks organization was honored Monday with an award from the Waterloo Exchange Club, the 'Proudly We Hail' honor which recognizes the Black Hawks organization's regular display of the American Flag.
"Our organization is humbled by this recognition, many of the things noted by the Exchange Club are deeply weaved within the fabric of our operation," Black Hawks President of Business Operations Joe Greene said.
Besides flying the flag outside the entrance of Young Arena, the Black Hawks were the American Flag on the right shoulder of each player's game jersey, and during home games, each Waterloo goal scored helps the families of fallen soldiers via a contribution to the 'Folds of Honor,' which raised $5,000 last season.
Track and field
- Northern Iowa track and field athlete Jessica Heims won three gold medals for Team USA at the Para Athletes Grand Prix in Grosseto, Italy over the weekend.
The Panther sophomore finished first in the discus with a best throw of (34.18 meters), won the 1oo in (14.65) and the 200 in (30.04).
Heims will compete twice more this year for Team USA at the Parapan American Games in Lima, Peru in August., and the Para Athletes World Championship in Dubai in November.
Baseball
- The Waterloo Bucks have announced that June 23rd will be the date of their 11th annual 'Hit for the Cycle' Poker Bike Ride.
Registration begins at 9:15 a.m. at Riverfront Stadium with the ride starting at 9:45 a.m. where bicyclists will ride approximately 20 miles with stops at several Cedar Valley establishments
For more information, interested parties can go online at www.waterloobucks.com.
Football
- The University of Iowa has announced the addition of three wide receivers to its roster.
Those players are Jack Combs, Charlie Jones and Oliver Martin. Combs previously played at Central Michigan, Jones at Buffalo and Martin, a native of Coralville, at Michigan.
All three players are enrolled at Iowa and will join the football program as redshirt sophomores.
