Football
- Waterloo Columbus senior Ray Seidel was presented with the Waterloo Rotary Club’s Doc Miller Award Monday.
The award recognizes the most valuable senior football player in Waterloo. Other nominees were Dylan Reyes of Waterloo East and Mondre Lagow of Waterloo West.
Seidel helped Columbus to an 8-1 regular season and a berth in the Class 2A playoffs. He rushed for 1,398 yards and 13 touchdowns, averaging 8.6 yards per carry, and caught 12 passes for 199 yards.
Hockey
- The Waterloo Black Hawks will have a strong presence on the U.S. Junior Select team that will play in the 2019 World Junior A Challenge beginning Dec. 7 in Dawson Creek, British Columbia.
Forwards Connor Caponi and Ryder Rolston, along with goaltender Logan Stein, will play in the game. Associate head coach Shane Fukushima and strength and conditioning coach Spenser Popinga will be part of the team’s staff.
Volleyball
- Wartburg College junior libero Katie Foster of Charles City was named an American Volleyball Coaches Association honorable mention All-American Tuesday.
Foster set a Wartburg record this season by averaging 6.06 digs per set and was named American Rivers Conference MVP and Defensive Player of the Year.
Baseball
- The Waterloo Bucks’ 2020 schedule is set and begins May 26 with a home game against La Crosse at Riverfront Stadium.
The 72-game Northwoods League schedule features 36 home contests, including a split doubleheader July 13 when Mankato visits for games at 11:05 a.m. and 6:35 p.m.
Cross country
- Two Luther College runners are among the qualifiers for the NCAA Division III men’s and women’s cross country championships Saturday in Louisville, Ky.
Vera Lindhorst and Ian Kelly will represent the Norse by virtue of their finishes at the Central Regional.
Wartburg College qualified both its men’s and women’s teams for the championships.
Youth wrestling
- The 42nd annual New Hampton Lions Club Jr. Wrestling Tournament is set for Saturday, Dec. 14 in the New Hampton High School gym.
Up to 350 wrestlers from Iowa and surrounding states are expected to compete in the five age divisions for wrestlers pre-kindergarten through sixth grade. There will not be a Senior Division this year.
Early entries are $14 and due by Dec. 10. Walk-in entries are $18.
For more information, email iowafoxtom@gmail.com or call Dennis Pagel at (641) 394-3812 or Paul Hereid at (641) 394-2662.
