Local, area sports briefs

Tennis
- University of Iowa senior Elise van Heuvelen Treadwell has been named ITA Central Regional Senior Player of the Year, the Intercollegiate Tennis Association announced Monday.
Van Heuvelen Treadwell is the first Hawkeye in school history to win the award. She compiled a 10-1 record competing at the No. 1 position in the spring. It was the best start for a Hawkeye since 2010. She had seven wins in a row at No. 1 singles before the season ended, a career-long win streak.
She had a 7-3 singles record in the fall and reached the quarterfinals at the ITA Regionals.
“This is a great honor for Elise, and she is so deserving of this recognition from our region,” said Iowa head coach Sasha Schmid. “Elise competed hard in every match this past season, and her 10-1 record from the spring is evidence of her fight and strong play all season long.”
Golf
- Freshman Jacquelyn Galloway is Iowa’s Big Ten’s women’s golf sportsmanship honoree, the conference announced Monday.
The Rio Rancho, New Mexico, native earns her first Big Ten honor. Galloway was a solid component in the Hawkeye lineup this year, competing in eight competitions.
Galloway’s season was highlighted with two career-best scores at the Magnolia Invitational in the fall of 2019. She shot a two-under par 18-hole best (68), landing her a place in the record book, and a 54-hole low (217). Galloway’s best season finish was at the Entrada Classic this spring tied for fifth place.
- Three University of Iowa men’s golfers — seniors Alex Schaake and Benton Weinberg, and sophomore Gonzalo Leal Montero — earned Big Ten Conference recognition, the conference announced Monday.
Schaake, last year’s Big Ten Player of the Year, earned his second straight unanimous selection to the All-Big Ten first team. Schaake is the first Hawkeye since Steven Ihm (2013-14) to earn two consecutive first-team All-Big Ten honors. Schaake also joins Ihm as one of only two Hawkeyes to earn three career All-Big Ten awards.
Sophomore Gonzalo Leal Montero was second-team All-Big Ten selection, while senior Benton Weinberg was a recipient of the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award. It is Leal Montero’s first career All-Big Ten postseason honor.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!