Local, area sports briefs

Tennis

University of Iowa senior Elise van Heuvelen Treadwell has been named ITA Central Regional Senior Player of the Year, the Intercollegiate Tennis Association announced Monday.

Van Heuvelen Treadwell is the first Hawkeye in school history to win the award. She compiled a 10-1 record competing at the No. 1 position in the spring. It was the best start for a Hawkeye since 2010. She had seven wins in a row at No. 1 singles before the season ended, a career-long win streak.

She had a 7-3 singles record in the fall and reached the quarterfinals at the ITA Regionals.

“This is a great honor for Elise, and she is so deserving of this recognition from our region,” said Iowa head coach Sasha Schmid. “Elise competed hard in every match this past season, and her 10-1 record from the spring is evidence of her fight and strong play all season long.”

Golf

Freshman Jacquelyn Galloway is Iowa’s Big Ten’s women’s golf sportsmanship honoree, the conference announced Monday.

The Rio Rancho, New Mexico, native earns her first Big Ten honor. Galloway was a solid component in the Hawkeye lineup this year, competing in eight competitions.