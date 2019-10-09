Wrestling
- IAwrestle will host its annual Night of Conflict on Oct. 19 at the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center in Waterloo.
Night of Conflict features some of the best high school wrestling talent in the state and will run alongside Iron Elite’s Fall Nationals which will feature middle school and high school wrestlers from Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, Texas, Ohio, Indiana, Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, Kentucky and Michigan.
Night of Conflict is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. with doors opening at 4:30 p.m.
- Iowa State wrestling coach Kevin Dresser announced Tuesday that he has added former three-time NCAA qualifier Joey Palmer to the Cyclones staff.
Palmer, who wrestled at Oregon State, will serve as a volunteer assistant coach.
“I am very excited to add this young guy to our staff,” Dresser said. “I can speak on behalf of coach St. John (Derek) and coach Metcalf (Brent) in stating that all three of us have been super impressed with the way Joey Palmer has made an impact in the short time he has been in Ames.”
Palmer most recently finished third at 61kg at the U.S. Open in April.
Cross Country
- owa State women’s cross country runner Cailie Logue has been named the Big 12 women’s cross country Runner of the Week.
This is the second time in Logue’s career that she has earned the Big 12 weekly honor.
Logue finished eighth at the Joe Piane Notre Dame Invitational last Friday finishing the 5K race in 16 minutes, 27.67 seconds.
Soccer
- Iowa women’s soccer players Hannah Drkulec and Gianna Gourley have earned honors from the Big Ten Conference.
Drkulec for the fourth time this season was named the Defensive Player of the Week. The senior from Windsor, Ontario helped the Hawkeyes post back-to-back shutouts over Nebraska and Michigan State. Drkulec also scored the game-winning goal against the Spartans.
Gourley was named Freshman of the Week. She scored the game winning goal in Iowa’s 1-0 win over Nebraska, and had an assist in the win over Michigan State.
