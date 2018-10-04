Wrestling
- Former Northern Iowa all-American Joe Colon will represent the United States at the UWW Senior World Championships in Budapest Oct. 20-21.
Colon, who now trains in Fresno, Calif., with the Titan Mercury Wrestling Club and Valley Regional Training Center, will compete at 61 kg in men’s freestyle after Nahshon Garrett withdrew because of injury.
Colon had lost a berth on the World team losing a best-of-three at Final X, two-matches to one.
Colon, who took third for UNI at the 2014 NCAA Championships, had beaten Garrett in the 2018 U.S> Open finals in April, and this year he has won gold at the Pan American championships, silver at the Alexander Medved International in Belarus and a bronze at the Ziolkowski Memorial in Poland.
Based upon those results, Colon qualified as the four-seed for the world championships.
Miscellaneous
- Rain has forced Northern Iowa to close the Hy-Vee Fan Zone and all grass lots for Saturday’s 1 p.m. UNI football game with North Dakota State.
Overflow parking will be available in the ramp (Multimodal Transportation Center) off of 23rd street.
Plus the Gilchrist Lot, north of University Ave on Campus Street, and ITC West Lot located at the intersection of Campus Street and University Ave.
Additional handicap parking will be available in the McLeod parking lot, where parking will be restricted to PSC Diamond and above members and those with handicap tags.
