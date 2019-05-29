Track and field
- Wartburg College sophomore Carina Collet has been named to the Google Cloud Academic all-district team by the Collegiate Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) for track and field.
An English major, Collet has a 3.93 grade point average. Collet was one of five American Rivers Conference women athletes named to the team.
On the men's team, Wartburg sophomore Sam Pinkowski and senior Casey Roberts were named to the team.
Pinkowski is a biology major with a 3.76 GPA, while Roberts majors in business administration and carries a 3.86 GPA.
- Northern Iowa's Alex Jackson was named to the CoSIDA Google Cloud Academic all-district team for the second consecutive season.
Jackson maintained a 4.0 GPA and recently completed his career by finishing sixth in the 3,000 steeplechase at the MVC Outdoor Championships.
Miscellaneous
- The University of Northern Iowa has finished second in the Missouri Valley Conference all-sports trophy championship, announced the MVC Tuesday.
The Panthers captured titles in volleyball and men's track, while also securing top-three finishes in women's basketball, women's golf, softball and soccer.
The second-place showing ties for the highest finish for UNI. The Panthers also finished second in the 2016-17 season.
The all-sports trophy is based on the school's average finish in each of the sponsored championships by the MVC.
