Basketball
Iowa senior Kathleen Doyle
- has earned a spot on the 2019 U.S. Pan American Games Women’s Basketball Team roster, USA Basketball announced today.
The 12-member team was selected by the USA Basketball Women’s Junior National Team Committee. Team members will return to Colorado Springs for training camp July 23-Aug. 5, before competing in the women’s basketball tournament at the 2019 Pan American Games from Aug. 6-10 in Lima, Peru.
Doyle is the first Hawkeye student-athlete to make the U.S. Pan American Team since 1999 (Amy Herrig).
- Iowa State women’s basketball guard Ashley Jones has been named an alternate for the 2019 USA Women’s U19 World Cup Team. Joens was also an alternate for last year’s U18 team before being called up and captataining the team.
Jones was one of 30 athletes to be invited to the team trails that were held May 16-19 in Colorado Springs, Colo. The U19 World Cup competition will take place July 20-28 in Bangkok, Thailand.
Volleyball
- The University of Iowa Athletics Department announced on Monday volleyball head coach Bond Shymansky has been placed on a 30-day paid administrative leave due to an NCAA rules violation.
Earlier today the University notified the NCAA, and the investigative process is ongoing.
