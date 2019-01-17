Track and field
- Recently retired Luther College track and field coach Jeff Wettach has been honored by the NCAA with the Bob Frederick Sportsmanship Award.
The Frederick Award recognizes a coach, administrator or staff member (past or present) who possess a demonstrated history of sportsmanship.
Since its creation in 2009, the Frederick Award has honored only one person per year.
"This is very unexpected and humbling," Wettach said in a release. "To think that each day of the past 34 years when I had the great opportunity to walk through the doors of the Regents Center and simplyu attempt to give our students the best Luther experience possible, I never expected or though of anyone every recognizing my efforts."
During his 34-year career, Wettach coached 516 all-conference performances, 25 indoor conference champions, 80 outdoor champions and 46 individuals to all-American honors.
"Everyone who knows Jeff, Knows how awesome he is," Luther College director of athletics Renae Hartl said.
Hockey
- Former Waterloo Black Hawk Justin Kloos was traded from the Minnesota Wild to the Anaheim Ducks Wednesday evening.
The 25-year old has appeared in one NHL game in 2017, and most recently has been with the Wild's American Hockey League affiliate in Des Moines, the Iowa Wild. This season, Kloos has 12 goals and 18 assists in 30 games.
Kloos played in Waterloo from 2011 to 2013. During the 2012-13 season, Kloos recorded 87 points. After his time with the Black Hawks, Kloos played four seasons at Minnesota where he had 150 points in 155 career games.
